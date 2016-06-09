By Dhara Ranasinghe
| LONDON, June 9
LONDON, June 9 Germany's 10-year bond yield fell
towards record lows on Thursday, with a firm tone in the U.S.
Treasury market keeping Bund yields close to zero.
A strong auction of 10-year U.S. bonds on Wednesday gave the
Treasury market a boost, helping send 10-year U.S. yields to
1.675 percent early on Thursday - their lowest level
since February.
That helped underpin German bond yields, which have been
creeping closer towards zero this week against a backdrop of
Brexit jitters and hefty European Central Bank monetary
stimulus.
The 10-year German Bund yield, the benchmark for borrowing
costs in the euro area, fell 1.3 basis points at 0.043 percent
and was close to Wednesday's record low at 0.035 percent
.
An attempt to break through zero into negative territory may
well be on the cards, say analysts, adding that uncertainty
ahead of the June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of the
European Union could provide the trigger for such a move.
"Zero is very close now and I think the market wants to see
if that level can be broken," said DZ Bank strategist Christian
Lenk.
Lenk said he thought Brexit jitters could drive Bund yields
a tad below zero in the near term but expected yields to head
higher during the second half of the year.
Commerzbank also said a test of the zero mark was looming.
German bonds with a maturity out to nine years have a
negative yield, while the average yield of German
government bonds in circulation turned negative this week for
the first time.
The ECB's $1.7 trillion euro quantitative easing programme
has underpinned demand for German bonds, driving yields lower.
Last week, the central bank reiterated its dovish stance and
said it expected inflation to remain below its near 2 percent
target out to 2018.
Its favoured gauge of long-term inflation expectations, the
five-year, five-year breakeven forward, on Wednesday fell below
1.43 percent to its lowest level in six weeks.
Speaking in Brussels early on Thursday, ECB President Mario
Draghi said the ECB does not let inflation undershoot the
central bank's objective for longer than is
avoidable.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)