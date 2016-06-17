LONDON, June 17 Germany's benchmark 10-year bond
yield rose back into positive territory on Friday
as the chances of Britain leaving the EU in a vote next week
were seen receding.
A British member of parliament, Jo Cox, was shot dead on
Thursday, resulting in the suspension of campaigning for next
week's referendum on the country's EU membership. Cox was one of
the members of parliament advocating continued British
membership.
Sterling rose after the events and bookmakers odds showed
the chances of Brexit decreasing.
German 10-year yields rose 3 basis points to 0.01 percent
, having hit a record low of minus 0.037 percent
before Thursday's attack.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)