(Updates with Yellen, fresh prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 21 Bond markets took heart on
Tuesday after Germany's top court rejected a challenge to an
emergency ECB bond-buying scheme, removing one big uncertainty
factor as Britain's too-close-to-call referendum on whether to
stay in the European Union looms.
Conceived at the height of Europe's debt crisis in 2012, the
Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme was launched
after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's pledge to do
"whatever it takes" to preserve the euro, giving the ECB broad
powers to buy the debt of financially strained member banks.
The ECB's ability to react to crisis is under scrutiny as
Thursday's UK referendum has created a schism between euro zone
states such as Germany seen as safe havens at times of
uncertainty and highly indebted southern Europe, viewed as
vulnerable to the economic and political fallout from Brexit.
"The (German) verdict paves the way for the ECB to use the
OMT in case Brexit contagion risks spread to euro zone
peripheral bond yields," said Kim Liu, senior fixed income
strategist at ABN AMRO.
Yields on Spanish 10-year government bonds
rose about 2 basis points while Italian and Portuguese
equivalents PT10YT-TWEB retained most of the
sharp falls seen in the past two trading sessions.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down a basis
point at around 0.05 percent and off record lows
of almost minus 0.04 percent hit last week.
Germany's constitutional court rejected a challenge to OMT,
already cleared by the European Court of Justice, and placed
only minor limits on the German central bank's participation in
the scheme, which has not yet been used.
Limiting OMT would not have immediate consequences for the
ECB but it could have dented confidence in its ability to tackle
crises, raise doubts about the use of any future unconventional
tools, and strengthen a separate legal challenge to the bank's
1.74 trillion euro asset-buying scheme.
The German ruling comes at a time of already strained
relations between the ECB and Berlin, which has frequently
criticised the bank's stimulus programmes.
The important thing for the ECB is that its room for
manoeuvre regarding its current asset-purchase programme has not
been limited, Nordea chief European analyst Holger Sandte said.
ECB chief Draghi said on Tuesday the ECB was ready for all
contingencies following the UK referendum. He added that
inflation dynamics in the euro zone remain subdued.
TIGHT RACE
Polls in recent days showing those campaigning in favour of
Britain remaining in the EU taking a lead have helped boost risk
appetite in global markets and dented the appeal of safe-haven
assets such as German bonds and the Japanese yen.
But the vote remains too close to call, with an opinion poll
published on Tuesday showing the "Remain" campaign's lead had
shrunk.
The Survation poll, conducted for spread-betting firm IG on
Monday, put support for "In" at 45 percent, ahead of "Out" on 44
percent, IG said. Survation's previous poll had shown "In" ahead
of "Out" by 45-42 percent.
Other polls earlier showed a wider lead.
"The bulk of investors are just not ready to take on any
bets until they see firm results from the referendum early on
Friday," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at RIA Capital
Markets.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen meanwhile said in her
semi-annual report on monetary policy to Congress that the U.S.
cetral bank would be cautious in raising interest rates given
risks such as Britain's EU referendum and a slowdown in U.S.
jobs growth.
