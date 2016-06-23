* Caution as voting starts in UK referendum supports Bunds
* Two polls published late Wednesday give "Remain" camp a
lead
* Volumes thin
* Greece in focus as ECB takes Greek banks off emergency
lifeline
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 23 A sense of caution as voting
kicked off in a tight referendum on the UK's membership of the
European Union bolstered safe-haven German bonds on Thursday, as
latest polls showed a slight tilt towards those in favour of
keeping Britain in the EU.
Sterling rose to its strongest this year against the dollar
after two polls showed a swing to "Remain" and betting
markets priced in an 80 percent chance Britain would not vote to
leave the EU.
As momentum shifted towards the remain camp over the past
week, risk appetite has picked up in global markets - benefiting
lower-rated southern European debt at the expense of top-rated
German bonds. European shares were broadly higher on Thursday.
But with the vote too close to call, caution gripped bond
investors, keeping Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the
benchmark for borrowing costs in the euro area, within 10 basis
points of record lows hit last week.
"We have a poster on our trading floor which shows Bart
Simpson writing never sell Bunds repeatedly," said David
Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank, referring to
the cartoon character from the show, The Simpsons. "And on a day
like this, you have to ask do you want to sell German bonds?"
The German 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points at
0.05 percent, while 30-year bonds yields fell 3
bps to 0.64 percent.
Goldman Sachs expects a "Remain" outcome to push German Bund
yields up by around 10 bps, while a "Leave" vote could push
yields to minus 0.01 percent.
Other euro zone bond yields were 1-2 bps lower, in light
trading volumes.
Peter Chatwell, head of European rates strategy at Mizuho,
said government bond markets in Europe currently price in a
higher probability of a remain vote.
He said a vote in favour of leaving the EU could see the
10-year yield gap between Italian and German bonds widen by 27
bps and tighten by 15 bps if remain wins.
The yield gap stands at around 151 bps, its tightest in more
than a month.
Peripheral bond markets are seen as especially vulnerable to
the political and economic fallout of a Brexit vote.
Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, buoyed by big
gains in local elections, has pressed demands for a referendum
on whether to keep the euro, something that would add to a wave
of plebiscites shaking politics across Europe.
Elsewhere, Greece was in focus after the European Central
Bank reinstated Greek banks' access to its cheap funding
operations on Wednesday after more than a year on an emergency
lifeline. The ECB also said it would examine later whether to
add Greek debt to its asset purchases.
