* Southern European bond yields down 3-4 bps

* German Bund yield hits three-week high

* Polls put UK "Remain" campaign ahead as voting under way

* Bookmakers odds show 86 pct chance of remaining in EU (Adds quote, updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie

LONDON, June 23 Southern European bond yields fell sharply on Thursday, joining a rally in other risk assets and the British pound as the latest polls showed a tilt towards those in favour of keeping Britain inside the European Union.

In contrast, yields on safe-haven German bonds, which have benefited from Brexit jitters, hit three-week highs -- pulling further away from last week's sub-zero record lows.

A number of polls published over the past 24 hours suggested Britons would vote to stay in the EU in Thursday's referendum and bookmakers' odds, closely followed by financial markets, showed an 86 percent chance of a "remain" vote.

Fluctuating polls have unnerved investors in recent weeks but the shift towards the Remain camp in recent days has reignited their risk appetite.

Sterling hit a 2016 high against the dollar on Thursday and surged almost 2 percent against the yen, while British and European stocks rose for a fifth straight day.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 4 basis points at 1.30 percent - its lowest in two weeks, squeezing the gap over top-rated German Bund yields to its tightest in about three weeks.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields fell 3-4 bps.

"It seems that the market is buying the idea that we will have a vote for remain...I don't know if it is wishful thinking but there seems to be a real belief," said Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at French bank Natixis.

Peripheral bond markets are seen as especially vulnerable to the political and economic fallout of a Brexit vote and had sold off sharply last week as Brexit fears took hold.

In addition to the British referendum, Spanish voters go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new government six months after an inconclusive general election.

And Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, buoyed by big gains in local elections, has pressed demands for a referendum on whether to keep the euro, something that would add to a wave of plebiscites shaking politics across Europe.

MORE TO COME?

Germany's 10-year bond yield climbed to a three-week high at 0.12 percent, more than 10 bps above last week's record low at minus 0.037 percent, before trimming some of that rise in afternoon trading.

German 30-year yields soared 8 bps to 0.74 percent, marking their biggest rise in two months.

A key market measure of euro zone long-term inflation expectations was dragged higher with rising German bond yields. The five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate jumped to 1.43 percent, moving further away from record lows hit last week below 1.35 percent.

Goldman Sachs expects a "Remain" outcome to push German Bund yields up by around 10 bps, while a "Leave" vote could push yields to minus 0.01 percent.

But some analysts said that until there was clarity on whether Britain will vote to stay in, not expected until the early hours of Friday morning, top-rated German bonds should hold some of their appeal.

"We have a poster on our trading floor which shows Bart Simpson writing never sell Bunds repeatedly," said David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank, referring to the cartoon character from the show, The Simpsons. "And on a day like this, you have to ask do you want to sell German bonds?"

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http:// emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarket s (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie; Editing by Mark Heinrich)