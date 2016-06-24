LONDON, June 24 German government borrowing
costs plunged to record lows and investors dumped bonds from
southern Europe on Friday as Britain's vote to leave the
European Union reverberated across continental markets.
The poll, seen as the biggest blow to the European project
of greater unity since World War II, sent investors rushing to
the safety of top-rated German bonds with yields set for their
biggest fall since the 2012 debt crisis.
The 10-year German Bund yield, the benchmark
for euro zone borrowing costs, hit a new low of minus 0.169
percent.
Meanwhile yields in low-rated countries like Portugal
, Italy and Spain shot
up 20-30 basis points as investors fled riskier assets.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)