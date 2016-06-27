* Spain's 10-year yield set for biggest daily fall in 2 yrs

* Sunday's Spanish election not as fragmented as feared

* Caretaker PM Rajoy hopes to form new govt within a month

* Brexit uncertainty weighs heavily across other markets

* German Bund yields down sharply, stocks, sterling slide (Writes through)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, June 27 Spain's borrowing costs slid by more than 15 basis points on Monday after gains for the centre-right People's Party in an election raised hopes of an end to its political deadlock and soothed peripheral European debt markets jolted by last week's Brexit vote.

The aftermath of Britain's decision to leave the European Union continued to ripple through world markets on Monday, pummelling the British pound and stocks while boosting demand for safe-haven German and U.S. bonds.

But riskier southern European markets, seen as the most vulnerable in the euro zone to the political and economic fallout of Brexit, drew comfort from Sunday's Spanish election, which saw a swing back to mainstream parties and eased fears about rising populism in Europe.

Spain's caretaker prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, said he hoped to form a coalition government within a month after his conservative People's Party emerged with the biggest number of seats but short of an outright majority.

Spain, the EU's fifth biggest economy, has been without a government since an inconclusive election in December.

"There's a very positive reaction in markets to the fact that the conservative party performed much better than expected," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

Options to form a government include a centre-right pact between the PP and liberal newcomer Ciudadanos, a German-style grand coalition between the PP and the Socialists or even a minority PP administration.

Spain's 10-year bond yield slid 17 basis points to 1.47 percent, down more than 40 bps from seven-month highs around 1.93 percent hit on Friday after the Brexit vote. It was on track for its biggest one-day fall in two years.

COMFORT AT TROUBLED TIMES

The PP was the only major party to increase its share of seats from December's inconclusive poll, sapping the power of a wave of new parties which had fed on years of deep recession and public anger over corruption scandals within the major parties.

It was unclear whether Britain's vote to leave the EU, which hit financial markets in indebted Spain particularly hard, led more people to vote for the conservative PP. However, the uncertainty and confusion sweeping Europe in the wake of Brexit will pressure politicians to reach a deal quickly.

"One big risk for Spain would have been momentum for the populist parties in the wake of Brexit," said Luca Cazzulani, a strategist at UniCredit.

The sharp fall in Spanish yields spilled over to other peripheral markets, with Italian and Portuguese 10-year bonds yields down about 4 bps each and well off multi-month highs hit on Friday .

Spanish shares initially rose on Monday but soon fell with other European stock markets as Brexit jitters continued.

Concerns about the impact on economic growth of the UK's unexpected decision to leave the EU also fuelled demand for safe-haven bonds.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield tumbled 5 bps to minus 0.10 percent, while 30-year bond yields fell 10 bps to 0.39 percent.

Brexit has put further downward pressure on German bond yields, which are in negative territory out to 10 years.

More than half the German bonds on the European Central Bank's shopping list are now ineligible for its asset-purchase programme because they yield less than the minus 0.40 deposit rate, research from Pictet shows.

The demand for low-risk assets meanwhile pushed U.S. Treasury yields down 11 bps to 1.47 percent. British 10-year government bond yields sank below 1 percent for the first time ever and sterling hit a fresh 31-year low versus the dollar as investors bet Brexit will trigger a Bank of England rate cut.

