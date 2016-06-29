(Adds fresh detail)

By Yumna Mohamed and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, June 29 Borrowing costs across the euro zone fell on Wednesday, with Irish, French and Dutch 10-year bond yields hitting record lows on hopes for more European Central Bank stimulus to limit the fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

With yields in Germany - the benchmark issuer in the euro area - already in negative territory out to 10 years, investors piled into other euro zone bonds in search of return.

Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday the Brexit vote had pushed negative-yielding debt globally to $11.7 trillion, adding the growing amount of long-term bonds with a negative yield underscored the challenges facing investors.

Ireland's 10-year bond yield fell to record low 0.6 percent , France's fell as low as 0.21 percent and Dutch yields fell to 0.09 percent.

"With 10-year German yields in negative territory, investors need a yield elsewhere," said Nordea's chief fixed income analyst Jan von Gerich.

Germany's 10-year yield was down 0.1 basis points at minus 0.13 percent. Several banks expect it to fall further as Brexit dents the outlook for growth and inflation, raising expectations of an ECB rate cut.

But a number of sources told Reuters the ECB has taken comfort in the calmer-than-expected market reaction to the British referendum and is in no rush to ease its monetary policy.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday Britain's decision to leave the EU could reduce euro zone growth by a cumulative 0.3 to 0.5 percent compared to previous estimates over the next three years.

Investors now fully expect an interest rate cut in Britain and the euro zone by the end of this year.

The sense of caution and uncertainty helped slow the recent rally in southern European bond markets. Spanish bond yields fell to their lowest levels in more than a year at 1.23 percent and were last down 6.5 bps at 1.24 percent..

Italian 10-year bond yields were down 3 bps at 1.29 percent , but up from the near three-month lows hit earlier in the day.

"Uncertainties are still there and it will make sense to have profit taking at some point," said Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis.

He expected bond markets to be volatile in the weeks ahead as investors digest the impact of Brexit.

DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said Brexit remained a risk for peripheral bond markets given downward revisions to economic growth in the euro zone.

"This will have an effect on the EU, including peripheral countries, and weighs very much on the negative side."

Portugal could already be under pressure. Finance Minister Mario Centano in an interview on Wednesday pointed to Brexit as part of the reason the government may lower its economic growth forecast for this year.

Italy's prime minister meanwhile warned that Spain and Portugal risk EU sanctions for their public deficits.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Hugh Lawson)