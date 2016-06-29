(Adds fresh detail)
By Yumna Mohamed and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, June 29 Borrowing costs across the euro
zone fell on Wednesday, with Irish, French and Dutch 10-year
bond yields hitting record lows on hopes for more European
Central Bank stimulus to limit the fallout from Britain's vote
to leave the European Union.
With yields in Germany - the benchmark issuer in the euro
area - already in negative territory out to 10 years, investors
piled into other euro zone bonds in search of return.
Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday the Brexit vote had pushed
negative-yielding debt globally to $11.7 trillion, adding the
growing amount of long-term bonds with a negative yield
underscored the challenges facing investors.
Ireland's 10-year bond yield fell to record low 0.6 percent
, France's fell as low as 0.21 percent
and Dutch yields fell to 0.09 percent.
"With 10-year German yields in negative territory, investors
need a yield elsewhere," said Nordea's chief fixed income
analyst Jan von Gerich.
Germany's 10-year yield was down 0.1 basis points at minus
0.13 percent. Several banks expect it to fall
further as Brexit dents the outlook for growth and inflation,
raising expectations of an ECB rate cut.
But a number of sources told Reuters the ECB has taken
comfort in the calmer-than-expected market reaction to the
British referendum and is in no rush to ease its monetary
policy.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday Britain's
decision to leave the EU could reduce euro zone growth by a
cumulative 0.3 to 0.5 percent compared to previous estimates
over the next three years.
Investors now fully expect an interest rate cut in Britain
and the euro zone by the end of this year.
The sense of caution and uncertainty helped slow the recent
rally in southern European bond markets. Spanish bond yields
fell to their lowest levels in more than a year at 1.23 percent
and were last down 6.5 bps at 1.24 percent..
Italian 10-year bond yields were down 3 bps at 1.29 percent
, but up from the near three-month lows hit earlier
in the day.
"Uncertainties are still there and it will make sense to
have profit taking at some point," said Cyril Regnat, fixed
income strategist at Natixis.
He expected bond markets to be volatile in the weeks ahead
as investors digest the impact of Brexit.
DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said Brexit remained a risk
for peripheral bond markets given downward revisions to economic
growth in the euro zone.
"This will have an effect on the EU, including peripheral
countries, and weighs very much on the negative side."
Portugal could already be under pressure. Finance Minister
Mario Centano in an interview on Wednesday pointed to Brexit as
part of the reason the government may lower its economic growth
forecast for this year.
Italy's prime minister meanwhile warned that Spain and
Portugal risk EU sanctions for their public deficits.
