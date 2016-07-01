LONDON, July 1 Spanish and Italian borrowing costs hit their lowest levels in more than a year on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly fall in almost four years amid talk about changes to the ECB's asset purchase programme that could benefit southern Europe.

Spain's 10-year bond yield, down almost 50 basis points so far this week, extended its fall to 1.09 percent, while Italian yields fell more than 10 bps to 1.037 percent - its lowest since March 2015.

The European Central Bank's 1.7 trillion euro bond-buying programme and talk of further monetary stimulus to offset the fallout from Britain's shock decision to leave the European Union has proved a powerful buffer to euro zone bonds this week.

Analysts attributed the latest fall in peripheral yields to a Bloomberg report that the ECB was considering looser rules for its quantitative easing programme that may include a change in the allocation of bond purchases away from the size of a country's economy towards one that is more in line with outstanding debt.

"The speculation that the ECB might adjust its QE programme is something that is being received excitedly in bond markets," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank. "It would mean that issuers who have large outstanding debt like Italy would stand to benefit."

The ECB is facing a scarcity of eligible bonds for its bond buying programme in countries that include benchmark issuer Germany where most purchases are made. The issue has become more pressing this week as bond yields fall further in the wake of the Brexit vote.

According to Swiss wealth manager Pictet, more than half the German government bonds on the ECB's shopping list are ineligible for its asset-purchase programme because they yield less than the deposit rate, which is at minus 0.40 percent.

The ECB's QE scheme, launched in March last year, is restricted by several rules aimed at limiting its risks: as well as the yield limit, the ECB cannot hold more than a third of any country's debt or of any specific bond issue.

Changes to the capital key rule will face opposition from some governments and officials as it could lead the ECB towards buying bonds from more heavily-indebted countries.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the ECB is not currently considering buying government debt out of proportion to euro zone countries' shareholding in the bank and the hurdle for abandoning this capital key is high.

Bond yields moved off their low after the report.

"There's an extremely high bar for changing the capital key, so I think the ECB is likely to opt for other measures to deal with the scarcity issue," said Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Mizuho.

As markets bet on further monetary stimulus globally to shore up economic growth in the wake of the Brexit vote, yields on core government bonds tumbled to new lows.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said late on Thursday the central bank would probably need to pump more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer after the shock of last week's decision by voters to leave the European Union.

Ten-year bond yields in France, the Netherlands and Ireland all hit new record lows. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to a 10-year low of 1.38 percent and Britain's 10-year government bond yield fell to a new low of 0.86 percent . (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)