LONDON, July 7 Italy led a move higher in southern European bond yields on Thursday as the rising popularity of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and concerns about a banking sector saddled with bad debts rattled investors.

Polls showed this week that the 5-Star Movement (M5S) -- which has called for a referendum on euro zone membership and triumphed in local elections last month -- is now Italy's most popular party, ahead of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democrats.

While Italy's next national election is not until 2018, the polls make grim reading for Renzi who is struggling to deal with growing friction inside his coalition and faces a do-or-die referendum in October on constitutional reform, having promised to resign if he loses. M5S and all other opposition parties are campaigning against the reform.

Layered on top of this political uncertainty is mounting concern that Italy, locked in discussion with the EU over how to head off a looming crisis in its banking sector, is going to have to stump up public cash to deal with the problem.

"It all circles around Renzi being able to win this referendum, with these legacy problems in the banks also coming back to haunt Italy," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

Italian 10-year bond yields rose 3 basis points to 1.20 percent, pulling away from the German benchmark which was flat at minus 0.17 percent.

The underperformance in Italian bonds also weighed on other southern European bonds in Spain and Portugal where bond yields also rose 3 bps to 1.21 percent and 3.09 percent , respectively.

Analysts said speculation that Madrid and Lisbon could be in line for EU fines for missing budget deficit targets over recent years was also weighing on investor sentiment.

The European Commission is expected to decide on Thursday over what steps to take over Spain and Portugal's excessive budget spending.

DZ Bank said the European Commission could recommend that euro zone finance ministers -- which meet on July 12 -- impose sanctions on the countries or freeze EU subsidies.

At the auctions, France and Spain are due to sell bonds on Thursday, a big test of demand after Britain's vote last month to leave the EU which has shaken confidence in Europe's economy.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Keith Weir)