By John Geddie

LONDON, July 7 Italian bond yields edged up on Thursday as the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement emerged as the country's most popular party and concerns about a banking sector saddled with bad debts rattled investors.

Polls showed this week that the Five-Star Movement (M5S) -- which has called for a referendum on euro zone membership and triumphed in local elections last month -- is now Italy's favourite party, ahead of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democrats.

While Italy's next national election is not until 2018, the polls make grim reading for Renzi who is struggling to deal with growing friction inside his coalition and faces a crucial referendum in October on constitutional reform, having promised to resign if he loses.

M5S and all other opposition parties are campaigning against the reform.

On top of this political uncertainty there is mounting concern that Italy, locked in discussion with the EU over how to head off a looming crisis in its banking sector, is going to have to stump up public cash to deal with the problem.

"Italy is perhaps the most likely country to trigger another crisis," said Ben May, lead euro zone economist at Oxford Economics.

"Problems in the banking sector could be exacerbated by the populist eurosceptic Five-Star movement forming a government if October's Senate referendum is lost."

Italy's 10-year yields rose as much as 4 basis points to hit a one-week high of 1.21 percent, before pulling back slightly to 1.19 percent as trading drew to a close.

Italian banking shares have shed 57 percent this year . On Thursday, trading in Banco Popolare's stock was suspended after a 6 percent drop.

EXCESS DEFICIT

The problems in Italy's banking sector has been brought into sharp focus in the aftermath of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, which has the potential to deliver a blow to global growth.

But while Milan has been grabbing the headlines, Lisbon is also quietly struggling to contain a banking crisis.

Portugal's 10-year bonds were the worst performers on Thursday, with yields up some 4 bps at 3.09 percent , while equivalents in neighbouring Spain rose 3 bps to 1.20 percent.

Analysts said that was partly down to a European Commission announcement that it had formally begun disciplinary procedures against Spain and Portugal for their excessive deficits in 2014 and 2015. This may lead to fines for the two countries before the end of the month.

Some 15 billion euros of bonds sold at auction by France and Spain on Thursday were also seen pushing up yields as markets struggled to digest the large amount of new debt. (Editing by Keith Weir and John Stonestreet)