LONDON, July 8 Euro zone yields fell near record
lows on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data seen as unlikely to shift
the rate path for U.S policymakers still struggling to see
through the fog of Brexit.
Bond yields across the world have collapsed since Britain's
shock vote to leave the European Union last month delivered a
blow to the outlook for global growth and upped the pressure on
central banks to adopt easier monetary policy.
Investors have all but priced out the chances of a U.S.
interest rate rise this year and even a solid print of payrolls
data on Friday is seen as unlikely to change the picture.
In minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting, released
on Wednesday, policymakers explicitly tied consideration of
further rate increases to "additional data on the consequences
of the UK vote".
Economists polled by Reuters anticipate Friday's data due at
1230 GMT to show 175,000 new jobs created in June, a big jump
from the 38,000 added in May.
"Readings are unlikely to derail the ongoing bull-run in
Bunds prior to the weekend, unless a massive surprise to the
upside (200k or higher) were to materialise," Commerzbank
strategist Markus Koch said.
German 10-year bond yields edged down to minus 0.17 percent
, close to a minus 0.20 percent record low struck
earlier this week. U.S. equivalents were also a shade lower at
1.38 percent, just above a low of 1.32 percent.
Both have fallen around 30-40 bps since the Brexit vote.
All other euro zone yields were lower on the day, with most
in sight of record lows. Even Italian bonds, shaken by worries
over its banks and fragile government over the last week, saw
yields fall 2 bps to 1.16 percent.
Some analysts said yields, particularly in the United
States, may have further room to fall if there is more weak
payrolls data on top of the Brexit uncertainty.
"If we see another weak print then the risk-off mood that
prevailed at the start of the week is likely to return with a
vengeance," said Rabobank in a note, adding that 10-year
treasury yields of 1 percent would start to look possible.
Money markets show less than a 20 percent chance of a rate
hike this year, and only coming in December if at all, according
to CME's FedWatch Tool, while there is even a very slim chance
of rate cuts in coming months.
But some strategists think that markets may be taking a much
too bearish view on U.S. rates and the global economy.
"Given that we think the 10-year U.S. treasury yield is
factoring in a euro crisis of the magnitude of 2011-12, the Fed
reversing the previous rate hike and some QE, we think only a
small positive economic surprise would be required to shift
sentiment bearishly for rates," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell
said.
