By John Geddie

LONDON, July 8 German yields chalked up their longest run of weekly falls since the euro zone debt crisis on Friday as the shockwaves from Britain's vote to leave the European Union kept up demand for the safe-haven government bonds.

Even much better-than-expected U.S. jobs data did little to change investors' view that the world's largest economy will likely hold back from raising interest rates this year until the Brexit clouds start to clear.

Meanwhile, in the euro zone, disappointing trade figures fleshed out a picture of weakness in Germany, Europe's economic powerhouse, which, combined with the Brexit uncertainty, is ramping up pressure for more monetary easing.

"I don't think people are really going to push for higher yields until you get a good run of post-Brexit data and an idea of what exactly this is going to mean," Credit Agricole's global head of fixed income strategy, David Keeble, said.

Non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 287,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since October, and well above economists' forecast of 175,000 jobs.

Tepid wage growth, however, was a wrinkle in the otherwise upbeat report, and given the central bank's desire to wait for more data to assess the economic impact of Brexit, it probably will not have an impact on the near-term outlook for rates.

German 10-year bond yields rose slightly after the data but were soon around 2 basis points lower again on the day at minus 0.18 percent. Their weekly fall of around 5 basis points was their seventh consecutive week of declines, which marks the longest run since May 2011.

Most other euro zone yields were lower on the day, with many in sight of record lows hit in the weeks since the Brexit vote on June 23.

U.S. Treasury yields also headed back towards record lows touched earlier this week and were on course for a run of seven weekly declines - their longest run in four years.

Money markets showed around a 22 percent chance of a rate hike by the end of the year, up from around 18 percent before the jobs data, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

But some strategists think that markets may be taking a much too bearish view on U.S. rates and the global economy.

"We think the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is factoring in a euro crisis of the magnitude of 2011-12, the Fed reversing the previous rate hike and some QE...Only a small positive economic surprise would be required to shift sentiment bearishly for rates," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Mark Heinrich)