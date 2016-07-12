* Rome aiming to approve bad loan guarantee next month
* PM Renzi says close to supporting deal with EU
* Italy-Germany bond yield spread lowest in three weeks
* EU states back deficit procedure for Spain, Portugal
(Writes through)
By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 12 Italian government borrowing
costs narrowed the gap with benchmark Germany to the tightest
level in three weeks on Tuesday, as Italy moved closer to a deal
with the EU executive to safeguard its struggling banks.
Rome is aiming to approve a decree offering banks a state
guarantee to help them sell their bad loans by the beginning of
August, a source close to the matter said on Monday, with the
first portfolio ready for sale.
Italy's lenders have been struggling for months to unload
360 billion euros ($400 billion) of non-performing loans - about
one third of the euro zone total.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said a pact with the European
Commission to allow public support for its weakest lenders was
"absolutely within reach". European Union rules allow state aid
to banks only in exceptional circumstances.
"If there is some way in which Italy's banks can offload
their inventory of bad loans then that would be seen as very
positive for the economy and, in turn, allow government spreads
to tighten further," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.
The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields
narrowed to about 126 basis points and was at its
lowest in almost three weeks, pulling back from a 4-1/2-month
high hit in late June.
Having traded lower for most of the day, Italian 10-year
yields rose 1 basis point to 1.16 percent in late
trade. They still outperformed other euro zone bond yields,
which rose 2-7 bps.
Shares in Italian banks rose more than 7 percent on Tuesday
, led by a near-14 percent rally in UniCredit's stock
after it offloaded a stake in its online banking unit.
OVERSTATED
Italy's finance minister sought on Tuesday to ease worries
that its ailing banks might pose risks to the euro zone, and
said that recapitalisation needs for its weakest lenders were
overstated.
Pier Carlo Padoan said Italian banking woes had not been
discussed at a regular two-day meeting of EU finance ministers
in Brussels that ended on Tuesday, although several ministers
from other countries openly commented on the issue.
In another blow for the indebted southern state which has
long been one of Europe's most sluggish economies, the
International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for Italy.
"These are dangerous times for banks and for Europe - Brexit
has dominated the markets recently but the developing Italian
banking crisis is the next biggest economic risk for Europe, and
it needs to be addressed," said Mihir Kapadia, CEO at Sun Global
Investments, referring to Britain's vote to leave the EU.
EU finance ministers meanwhile endorsed a deficit sanction
procedure for Spain and Portugal.
The European Commission said last week that Madrid and
Lisbon had not done enough to correct their excessive budget
deficits last year and in 2014, launching a formal procedure
that may lead to sanctions, so far never applied.
Still, the decline in Italian yields helped pull those in
Spain slightly lower, with the yield gap between 10-year Spanish
and German bonds narrowing to around 127 bps -- its tightest in
more than three months.
German 10-year bond yields - the euro zone benchmark and a
safe haven for investors in times of stress - rose 7 bps to a
one-week high of minus 0.09 percent. Britain was set to appoint
Theresa May as its new prime minister on Wednesday, erasing one
element of uncertainty that has shaken markets.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)