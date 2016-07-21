* Euro zone bond yields broadly higher before ECB
* German, French yields touch three-week highs
* ECB seen keeping rates on hold
* Focus on post-Brexit impact, Italy bank woes, bond
scarcity
(Updates prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, July 21 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Thursday, with 10-year yields in Germany and France hitting
three-week highs, easing pressure on the European Central Bank
to act immediately on a scarcity of bonds for its stimulus
programme.
The ECB is expected to leave rates unchanged when it meets
on Thursday but leave the door open to further easing, possibly
in September when it releases its next economic forecasts.
It faces pressure to address a growing list of obstacles
that threaten its efforts to revive growth and inflation, among
them Italy's banking woes, Britain's decision to leave the
European Union and a scarcity of bonds for its 1.74 trillion
euro asset-purchase programme.
A pull-back in government bond yields eases pressure on the
ECB to take immediate action to address bond scarcity.
But with 55 percent of German bonds ineligible for
quantitative easing because they yield less than the ECB's
deposit rate, the central bank still needs to act soon to avoid
running out of bonds to buy.
"The unwind of the initial (post-Brexit) pessimism has seen
10-year Bund yields bounce off their extreme lows," said
Benjamin Schroeder, a rates strategist at ING.
"This, however, offers only little respite for core central
banks, which are struggling to find enough eligible paper. The
general assumption is that the ECB will address the increasing
scarcity of eligible paper today."
Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 3 basis points to a
three-week high at minus 0.040 percent, before
pulling back. It remained off record lows hit earlier this month
at minus 0.20 percent.
French 10-year bond yields rose to 0.25 percent
Analysts polled by Reuters see mostly technical changes to
the ECB's bond-buying scheme for now, including purchases of
bonds yielding less than the deposit rate and buying a bigger
portion of bonds without collective action clauses.
There has been talk the ECB could make bigger changes such
as a shift to buying bonds in line with a country's debt rather
than the size of its economy. But bank estimates suggest this
would only add five to eight weeks to a scheme some predict will
hit the buffers within months.
Reports that the ECB was mulling a change in the so-called
capital key pushed yields in Italy and Spain to one-year lows
earlier this month. Despite ECB sources later denying such
stories, yields have stayed depressed, suggesting some investors
still think it a possibility.
The ECB's rate decision at 1145 GMT will be followed by bank
President Mario Draghi's news conference at 1230 GMT.
Market measures of long-term inflation expectations are off
recent record lows, but at 1.32 percent, remain
well below the ECB's inflation target of close to 2 percent.
Any comments that boost expectations for more stimulus would
highlight a divergence in U.S. and European monetary policy,
pushing out the gap between U.S. and German bonds, which this
week stood at its widest in six weeks.
U.S. rate hike expectations - briefly wiped out in the
aftermath of Brexit vote - have slowly crept back with a
generally upbeat string of U.S. economic news.
"There is potential for a decoupling between U.S. and
European markets to gain traction again," said Peter Chatwell,
head of euro rates strategy at Mizuho. "U.S. markets are
under-pricing the risk of a U.S. rate hike this year."
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)