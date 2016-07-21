LONDON, July 21 German bond yields bounced to a three-week high on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would wait until September to assess the need for any further easing in the wake of Brexit.

ECB chief Mario Draghi said immediate stresses caused to markets from Britain's shock vote to leave the EU last month was contained but that the Bank remained ready to take more actions to lift inflation and growth if needed.

Ten-year yields peaked at minus 0.03 percent, up 4 bps on the day, after Draghi said the ECB's governing coucil had not discussed specific instruments, and then pulled back slightly as focus turned to September when the ECB will re-assess policy with its quarterly economic forecasts in mind.

"I think the market was initially reacting to the fact the ECB has not talked about options explicitly," said Thushka Maharaj, a strategist JP Morgan Asset Management.

"But his (Draghi's) very forceful statement that the ECB is ready and willing to act was very important."

There was also some disappointment among investors that the ECB did not to anything to alleviate concerns that a scarcity of bonds may throw its 1.74 trillion euro stimulus programme off track.

Bank estimates show that over half of German government bonds are out of reach of QE because they yield less than the deposit rate, the lower limit the ECB has set for purchases.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect some technical changes to the ECB's bond-buying scheme, including purchases of bonds yielding less than the deposit rate and buying a bigger portion of bonds without collective action clauses.

There has been talk the ECB could make bigger changes such as a shift to buying bonds in line with a country's debt rather than the size of its economy. But bank estimates suggest this would only add five to eight weeks to a scheme some predict will hit the buffers within months.

Italian bonds, which would stand to gain the most from such a change to the weighting of QE, were the worst performers on Thursday, with 10-year yields having climbed as much as 5 bps to a three-week high of 1.26 percent.

ABN AMRO said it expects the ECB to announce in September an increase in monthly QE purchase volumes to 100 billion euros from 80 billion euros and that it will extend the programme beyond its March 2017 deadline to the end of next year.

But in order to do so, ABN AMRO said the ECB will "need to also announce measures to expand the eligible universe of public sector bonds in order to meet these targets."

(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinge; Editing by Angus MacSwan)