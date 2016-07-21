By John Geddie
| LONDON, July 21
LONDON, July 21 German bond yields bounced to a
three-week high on Thursday after the European Central Bank said
it would wait until September to assess the need for any further
easing in the wake of Brexit.
ECB chief Mario Draghi said immediate stresses caused to
markets from Britain's shock vote to leave the EU last month was
contained but that the Bank remained ready to take more actions
to lift inflation and growth if needed.
Ten-year yields peaked at minus 0.03 percent,
up 4 bps on the day, after Draghi said the ECB's governing
coucil had not discussed specific instruments, and then pulled
back slightly as focus turned to September when the ECB will
re-assess policy with its quarterly economic forecasts in mind.
"I think the market was initially reacting to the fact the
ECB has not talked about options explicitly," said Thushka
Maharaj, a strategist JP Morgan Asset Management.
"But his (Draghi's) very forceful statement that the ECB is
ready and willing to act was very important."
There was also some disappointment among investors that the
ECB did not to anything to alleviate concerns that a scarcity of
bonds may throw its 1.74 trillion euro stimulus programme off
track.
Bank estimates show that over half of German government
bonds are out of reach of QE because they yield less than the
deposit rate, the lower limit the ECB has set for purchases.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect some technical changes to
the ECB's bond-buying scheme, including purchases of bonds
yielding less than the deposit rate and buying a bigger portion
of bonds without collective action clauses.
There has been talk the ECB could make bigger changes such
as a shift to buying bonds in line with a country's debt rather
than the size of its economy. But bank estimates suggest this
would only add five to eight weeks to a scheme some predict will
hit the buffers within months.
Italian bonds, which would stand to gain the most from such
a change to the weighting of QE, were the worst performers on
Thursday, with 10-year yields having climbed as much as 5 bps to
a three-week high of 1.26 percent.
ABN AMRO said it expects the ECB to announce in September an
increase in monthly QE purchase volumes to 100 billion euros
from 80 billion euros and that it will extend the programme
beyond its March 2017 deadline to the end of next year.
But in order to do so, ABN AMRO said the ECB will "need to
also announce measures to expand the eligible universe of public
sector bonds in order to meet these targets."
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinge; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)