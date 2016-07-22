LONDON, July 22 Investors shifted into longer-dated euro zone debt on Friday, expecting the European Central Bank to concentrate its bond purchases in higher-yielding bonds as they face scarcity problems.

Bank estimates show more than half of government debt in the bloc's biggest economy Germany is out of reach of quantitative easing because it yields less than the deposit rate, the lower limit the ECB has set for purchases.

But when asked about this problem at Thursday's meeting, ECB chief Draghi said the governing council had not discussed specific instruments and would wait until September to assess whether any further monetary easing measures were needed.

In benchmark German bonds, 10-year year yields opened some 3 basis points lower at minus 0.09 percent on Friday, while two-year yields were slightly higher on the day at minus 0.62 percent, according to Tradeweb.

"The central bank will buy longer-dated bonds because they are the only ones left eligible," Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet said. "This should continue at least until the September meeting when they are expected to propose a new solution to it." (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Patrick Graham)