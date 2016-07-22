LONDON, July 22 Investors shifted into
longer-dated euro zone debt on Friday, expecting the European
Central Bank to concentrate its bond purchases in
higher-yielding bonds as they face scarcity problems.
Bank estimates show more than half of government debt in the
bloc's biggest economy Germany is out of reach of quantitative
easing because it yields less than the deposit rate, the lower
limit the ECB has set for purchases.
But when asked about this problem at Thursday's meeting, ECB
chief Draghi said the governing council had not discussed
specific instruments and would wait until September to assess
whether any further monetary easing measures were needed.
In benchmark German bonds, 10-year year yields opened some 3
basis points lower at minus 0.09 percent on
Friday, while two-year yields were slightly higher on the day at
minus 0.62 percent, according to Tradeweb.
"The central bank will buy longer-dated bonds because they
are the only ones left eligible," Mizuho strategist Antoine
Bouvet said. "This should continue at least until the September
meeting when they are expected to propose a new solution to it."
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Patrick Graham)