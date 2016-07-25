By John Geddie
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 Euro zone bond yields mostly
held near post-Brexit lows on Monday after the world's biggest
economies reiterated their commitment to using all policy tools
to lift growth.
In a weekend G20 meeting dominated by last month's British
vote to leave the European Union and fears of rising
protectionism, policymakers said they would use "monetary,
fiscal and structural" tools to collectively support the global
economy.
The meeting followed fresh easing hints from the European
Central Bank and the Bank of England, and amid expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold policy steady and the Bank of
Japan unveil more easing this week.
A slide in oil prices to near two-month lows on Monday was
also keeping the pressure on central banks as the outlook for
inflation dims.
"Uncertainty post-Brexit is clearly still something that is
weighing on yields," DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk said.
"Central bank meetings have so far been the focal points of that
tension."
Strategists said a series of bond redemptions this week was
also seen delivering a cash flow boost to euro zone debt markets
in the coming weeks as new supply slows for summer.
Commerzbank estimates Germany and Italy are scheduled to
sell around 12 billion euros of debt this week, while around 85
billion of coupons and redemptions out of France, Spain and
Italy are due over the next two weeks.
Benchmark German 10-year yields were flat on the day at
minus 0.08 percent, within sight of the record low
of minus 0.20 percent hit in early July. Italian
and Spanish equivalents were 1 basis point lower
at 1.24 and 1.12 percent, respectively, just a couple of points
from multi-month lows.
Analysts said a German business survey due at 0800 GMT will
be another test of how sentiment is holding up in the bloc's
biggest economy after the Brexit shock last month.
Turning to this week's Fed meeting, which concludes on
Wednesday, there appears only a very slim chance of any change
to official interest rates. CME Group's FedWatch shows a 4
percent chance of a rise this week, and a 39 percent chance of
one in December.
The BOJ, which meets on Friday, is seen as the most likely
candidate to deliver immediate easing.
"There is much the (Japanese) central bank can do including
cutting rates and boosting asset purchases while skewing these
purchases towards riskier assets such as ETFs, corporate bonds
and even single stocks," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.
"We think the effect of a combination of these policies is
likely to be positive for European government bonds as long as
their magnitude is judged meaningful by the market."
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(editing by John Stonestreet)