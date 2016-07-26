(Adds link to related story)
* Bond buys much larger than net supply until year end
* Longest trend since start of QE, graphic shows
* Rabobank expects 10-year German yields at -0.30 pct
LONDON, July 26 European Central Bank purchases
of government bonds are set to significantly outstrip new debt
sales until the end of the year, helping pin yields near record
lows in a trend strategists say will persist for months.
Italy got this week's auctions under way on Tuesday, but the
volumes sold will be dwarfed by upcoming redemptions and central
bank bond purchases, which are showing no signs of letting up
even as market activity slows for the summer.
As this graphic tmsnrt.rs/29Woecn based on Rabobank
estimates shows, ECB purchases will be much larger than the net
supply of bonds in each of the remaining months of 2016, the
longest such run since the ECB began its purchase programme in
March 2015.
It could be even more pronounced if the ECB increases
monthly purchases in September, as some analysts predict.
"The strength of the impact of QE is increasing particularly
given the backdrop of falling debt issuance," Rabobank
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
Ten-year yields in Italy, which is battling a banking crisis
and faces an October referendum that could topple its
government, stood at 1.25 percent, up 1.6 basis
points on the day but just 20 bps above a record low struck in
March 2015.
Italy sold 3.5 billion euros of inflation-linked and
zero-coupon bonds in the first of two auctions that will push
weekly government issuance to around 12 billion euros.
[
This is a fraction of the 85 billion euros of coupon
payments and redemptions from France, Spain and Italy due over
the next two weeks, while data on Monday showed ECB purchases of
government bonds have shown no signs of letting up.
Of the 19.283 billion euros of bond bought by the ECB last
week, 17.453 billion were government bonds - the first time
these have accounted for over 90 percent of the total since the
ECB started buying corporate debt in early June.
Ten-year yields in Germany, the other euro zone state to
sell bonds this week, fell as low as 0.11 percent on Tuesday
, 9 bps from a record low of minus 0.20 percent
struck earlier this month. It last stood at minus 0.80 percent
up 2 bps on the day.
Rabobank forecasts German Bund yields will fall as low as
minus 0.30 percent by the end of the year, as the supply skew
combines with a weakening economic outlook.
A package of further monetary easing measures expected from
the ECB in September could exacerbate the impact of bond
purchases.
ABN AMRO said it expects the ECB to announce in September an
increase in monthly QE purchase volumes to 100 billion euros
from 80 billion euros and that it will extend the programme
beyond its March 2017 deadline to the end of next year.
