* Record low yield expected at 30-year auction
* Long-dated debt seen as prime target for ECB purchases
* ECB faces shortage of German bonds to buy as yields fall
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 27 Germany looked set to sell
30-year debt at a record low yield on Wednesday as investors
seek out bonds which are expected to be the prime target of
central bank purchases over the coming months.
Yields on the 30-year paper were flat in secondary trading
ahead of the auction, holding on to falls seen since last week's
ECB meeting when no measures were unveiled to tackle an apparent
shortage of eligible bonds for its stimulus scheme.
Over half of German debt is out of the reach of quantitative
easing because yields on shorter-dated bonds are below the
deposit rate, the cut off for purchases.
This share is expected to rise with the ECB not scheduled to
look at the issue again until September, meaning bond-buying
will be focused in longer maturities.
"The bond has been firmer since the ECB meeting in outright
terms...with the ECB surprisingly refraining from addressing the
Bund squeeze last Thursday," Commerzbank strategist David
Schnautz said.
"We expect a smooth, covered auction."
The rally since Thursday has seen yields decline around 10
basis points to 0.48 percent. This is more than in any other
maturity, with 10-year yields down around 5 bps at minus 0.08
percent and two-year yields unchanged at minus 0.60 percent.
This means Berlin should hit a new milestone on Wednesday
with its 1 billion euro sale, beating the previous auction
record for the average yield on a 30-year bond of 0.65 percent
set last month. Results are due just after 0930GMT.
The decline in yields is evidence of a growing demand for
longer-dated debt that has been developing all year, and has
accelerated since Britain's shock vote to leave the European
Union last month dealt a fresh blow to future growth and
inflation across the developed world.
Germany has auctioned 30-year debt on six occasions already
this year, compared to just three the previous year which were
all technical failures, meaning they received fewer bids than
the amount on offer.
The last three auctions of 2016 have all been comfortably
covered, and with another sale not scheduled until September,
analysts expect demand to be firm again.
Other euro zone bonds were little changed on Wednesday with
focus turning to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate.
decision due at 1800 GMT
There is little chance seen of a rate rise, although the
vote split and accompanying statement will be pored over for
clues of the future path of policy in the world's largest
economy.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Alexander Smith)