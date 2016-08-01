LONDON Aug 1 Italian government borrowing costs
fell to a 17-month low on Monday after the country's third
largest bank unveiled a privately-backed rescue plan to prevent
it from being wound up by regulators.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the world's oldest
bank, announced the plan moments before European banking
regulators revealed the results of their stress tests late on
Friday which predicted that the lender's capital buffers would
be entirely wiped out if there was a severe economic downturn.
The solution should also allow Rome to avoid having to
inject public cash to recapitalise the bank, which under EU
rules would entail politically unpalatable losses for Monte dei
Paschi's bondholders and depositors above 100,000 euros.
"Monte dei Paschi presented a recap plan (no bail-in, no
bail-out) which should reduce pressure from this widely expected
outcome," Mizuho International's head of European rates strategy
Peter Chatwell said.
As expected, Monte dei Paschi fared the worst in the latest
EU stress tests which also unveiled weakness in lenders from
Ireland, Spain and Austria and showed there was still work to do
in order to boost credit to the bloc's economy.
Italian 10-year government bond yields fell slightly on
Monday to 1.16 percent, the lowest since March 2015,
while most other euro zone equivalents were slightly higher on
the day.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, edged up 2
bps to minus 0.10 percent, according to Reuters
data.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Sunday ruled out the
need for any extraordinary budget measures this year even as
concern grows economic growth may fall short of government
targets.
Asked about Monte dei Paschi, Renzi said the government had
worked for a market solution to its problems since any state aid
would have meant ordinary people would have had to pay.
"I don't want citizens to have to pay for mistakes made by
politicians and bankers in the past," he said.
But while the solution unveiled on Friday appears to have
taken the onus off the government, Monte dei Paschi faces a
Herculean task convincing investors to back a third
recapitalisation in as many years and avert a banking crisis
that would send shockwaves across Europe.
The two-pronged rescue scheme hinges on Monte dei Paschi
raising 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in a cash call to be
completed by the end of the year - a tall order for a lender
that is worth less than 1 billion on the market and has burned
through 8 billion euros from share issues since 2014.
Global investment banks have made a preliminary agreement to
underwrite the rights issue by Italy's third biggest bank.
But this is subject to conditions, including that the second
prong of the bank's plan is successful: the sale of 9.2 billion
euros of bad loans via a mammoth securitisation, whose sheer
size is unprecedented in Italy.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi rose around 6 percent on Monday
to their highest price in two weeks.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)