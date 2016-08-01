(Updates prices to close)
By John Geddie
LONDON Aug 1 Italy's government borrowing costs
touched a 17-month low on Monday after its third largest bank
unveiled a privately-backed rescue plan to prevent it from being
wound up by regulators.
Monte dei Paschi announced the plan less than an
hour before European banking regulators revealed the results of
their stress tests late on Friday which predicted that the
lender's capital buffers would be entirely wiped out if there
was a severe economic downturn.
The solution should allow Rome to avoid having to inject
public cash to recapitalise the bank, which under EU rules would
entail politically unpalatable losses for Monte dei Paschi's
bondholders and depositors.
But market moves were modest and partially unwound towards
the end of the day as concerns persisted about another banking
crisis in the bloc's third largest economy.
"There is some crumb of comfort in terms of the results and
a potential plan for one particular bank but there is a broader
issue at play here that needs to be addressed... and will take
time," Credit Agricole strategist Orlando Green said.
As expected, Monte dei Paschi fared worst in the latest EU
stress tests, which also demonstrated weakness in some of
Italy's other lenders and in banks in Ireland, Spain and
Austria.
Italian 10-year government bond yields edged up 1 basis
point to 1.18 percent, having fallen as low as 1.16
percent, their lowest since March 2015, while most euro zone
equivalents were flat or a touch higher on the day.
German 10-year yields, the bloc's benchmark,
rose 1.5 bps to minus 0.16 percent.
Asked about Monte dei Paschi, Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi said the government had worked for a market solution to
its problems because any state aid would have meant ordinary
people would have had to pay.
But while the plan unveiled on Friday appears to have taken
the onus off the government, Monte dei Paschi faces a Herculean
task convincing investors to back a third recapitalisation in as
many years.
The two-pronged rescue scheme hinges on Monte dei Paschi
raising 5 billion euros in a cash call to be completed by the
end of the year - a tall order for a lender that is worth less
than 1 billion on the market and has burned through 8 billion
euros from share issues since 2014.
Global investment banks have made a preliminary agreement to
underwrite the rights issue by Italy's third biggest bank.
But this is subject to conditions, including that the second
prong of the bank's plan is successful: the sale of 9.2 billion
euros of bad loans via a mammoth securitisation, whose sheer
size is unprecedented in Italy.
Monte dei Paschi shares rose on the day and at one
point were up 7 percent. However, Unicredit, another
Italian lender that made a poor showing in the tests, was the
worst performing stocks on the STOXX 100 index, down
9.4 percent.
