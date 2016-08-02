LONDON Aug 2 Euro zone bond yields were hauled higher by Japanese equivalents on Tuesday after a weak debt auction underscored investor disappointment at Tokyo's apparent shift from monetary easing towards fiscal stimulus.

As the world's third largest economy approved 13.5 trillion yen in fiscal measures on Tuesday, market sentiment remained bruised by the Bank of Japan's decision last week to ramp up its bond-buying scheme by less than many investors has expected.

A shift in policy towards fiscal stimulus from monetary easing is seen as having less direct impact on asset prices.

Japan's 10-year bond yields rose more than 10 basis points to a 4-1/2-month high of minus 0.03 percent after tepid demand was seen for a 2.4 trillion yen ($23.42 billion) 10-year auction.

When European trading started on Tuesday, benchmark German 10-year yields rose 4 bps to minus 0.12 percent, while all other euro zone yields were up 2-3 bps.

"The concern is that they are clutching at straws as they run out at firepower," Rabobank strategist Matt Cairns said.

"Both in Japan and Europe, we are at a bit of a crossroads in that policy has now run for a considerable period without any material gains."

Analysts said yields in the euro zone were also being pushed higher by expectations that the European Central Bank will slow down its asset purchases in August and that no new monetary stimulus will appear until September at the earliest.

Data on Monday showed that ECB money printing slowed slightly in the last week, with smaller states like Portugal and Slovakia left behind.

A rebound in oil prices back above $40 a barrel was cited by some analysts as putting upward pressure on bond yields because of the implications it has for future inflation.

Others said hints that the U.S. Federal Reserve was still considering an interest rate rise next month despite Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. growth report was also a factor.

Within the bloc, attention turned to Spain where conservative acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy is set to meet socialist Pedro Sanchez, rival leaders of the only two parties capable of forming a coalition.

The two leaders have barely met since a second inconclusive election in June where Rajoy's People's Party won the most parliamentary seats, but did not reach the 176 needed to govern alone.

Rajoy last week accepted a mandate from the King of Spain to form a government although he warned that he might fail and left open the date for a potential confidence vote in parliament.

The gap between Spanish 10-year yields and the German benchmark is close to the tightest levels it has been this year at 1.18 percent.

