(Updates prices for close)

By Nigel Stephenson

LONDON Aug 3 German bonds recovered from one of the year's biggest sell-offs on Wednesday, with yields nudging lower after the country comfortably offloaded two-year debt at auction.

More than 6.5 billion euros of bids were placed at the debt sale as the Bundesbank sold 3.966 billion euros of the zero coupon bonds at an average yield of minus 0.6 percent.

The firm demand helped steady markets after a widespread rise in yields on Tuesday, as investors fretted that a new fiscal stimulus package unveiled in Japan could mark a shift away from monetary easing that could spill over into Europe.

The ECB has been buying euro zone government bonds since May 2015 in an effort to drive borrowing costs lower and lift growth and inflation in the bloc but purchases are expected to slow over the summer months.

However, global bond markets were calmer on Wednesday. Japanese government bond yields, which saw their biggest sell-off in more than three years in Tuesday, mostly rose.

German 10-year yields edged down slightly to minus 0.09 percent, recouping some of the 7 bps rise on Tuesday. They hit a record low of minus 0.204 percent, on July 6.

Its most recently issued 10-year bond, maturing in August 2026, yielded minus 0.03 percent, according to Reuters data.

German 30-year bonds, whose yields rose even more strongly on Tuesday, were flat at 0.44 percent.

Some analysts cautioned against reading too much into Tuesday's moves, saying they were exacerbated by thin markets.

"Even a slower pace of QE (quantitative easing) in Europe will be enough to keep core yields in check in the sense that we won't see a strong further uptick in the next couple of weeks," said Martin van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

While Wednesday's auction went well, the move up in yields broke a run of auctions, stretching back to the end of May, at which German debt of varying maturities has sold at record low yields, Commerzbank analysts said.

Two-year debt was last auctioned on July 6 at a record low of minus 0.69 percent.

Elsewhere in the euro zone, Spanish 10-year yields were among the few higher on the day, up 1 1 bps at 1.09 percent.

Spain's conservative acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday said his People's Party (PP) and smaller rival Ciudadanos had taken a first step towards unfreezing deadlocked Spanish politics by agreeing to discuss a 2017 budget proposal.

But with little signs of a deal between his People's Party and rival Socialists, Spain may yet face its third election in less than a year.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)