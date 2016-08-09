* Top BOE policymaker hints at more easing

* New Zealand set to cut rates on Thursday

* Oil dips, weighs on inflation prospects

* Austria auctions 10-year debt as supply fades

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 9 Expectations of looser central bank policy across the globe and an inflation-sapping fall in oil prices pushed euro zone bond yields lower on Tuesday.

Just days after Britain restarted its monetary easing to head off any economic fallout from Brexit, a top Bank of England policymaker said more bond-buying was likely to be required if the outlook declines further.

The Bank of New Zealand, one of 55 global central banks that have eased policy since the beginning of 2015 in the face of slowing growth and inflation, is set to cut rates on Thursday, while the ECB is broadly expected to ease in September.

The glut of money printing around the world has pushed up the value of financial assets, keeping demand high even for the likes of euro zone bonds, where yields are close to record lows and in some cases below zero.

"The financial markets are in good spirits," DZ Bank analyst Birgit Figge said.

"This is probably due to the very loose monetary policy the most important central banks continue to pursue."

Analysts said a fall in oil prices, amid continued worries over a global oversupply, were also pushing bond yields lower as they weigh on the outlook for future inflation.

Brent crude was down 60 cents at $44.80 on Tuesday, pulling back after gains of nearly three percent on Monday.

German 10-year bond yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- fell 1 basis point to minus 0.13 percent, while most other euro zone yields were 1-2 bps lower on the day.

Even in Italy, where the country's troubled banks face the prospect of higher funding costs after ratings firm DBRS put the country's last "A" ranking on review on Friday, demand for government bonds was high.

Italian 10-year yields fell 2 bps to a 17-month low of 1.11 percent, and within sight of a record low of 1.04 percent struck in early 2015.

A summer slowdown in bond auctions from the euro zone was also seen pushing down yields.

Austria will issue 550 million euros in debt by reopening a 2026 bond in an auction on Tuesday, with Germany the only other state set to sell debt this week via a 10-year debt sale on Wednesday.

ECB purchases of government bonds are set to significantly outstrip new debt sales until the end of the year, as this graphic based on Rabobank estimates shows. tmsnrt.rs/29Woecn

