LONDON Aug 10 German yields fell on Wednesday
after a failed attempt by the Bank of England to meet its
bond-purchase target highlighted a scarcity of bonds for central
bank monetary stimulus, giving a fresh fillip to top-rated fixed
income markets.
Britain's central bank on Tuesday fell 52 million pounds
($68 million) short of its target to buy more than a billion
pounds of long-dated debt, an early setback for one its latest
measures to stimulate the economy.
It was the first time since the BoE started buying
government bonds in 2009 to boost Britain's economy that it
failed to find enough willing sellers to meet its purchase
target.
That sent long-dated bond British gilt yields to record lows
and boosted appetite for U.S. bonds and top-rated European
bonds.
Germany's 10-year bonds yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus
0.16 percent, while 30-year bond yields were 2 bps
lower at 0.41 percent.
"Yesterday's QE auction in Britain serves as a reminder that
there is a scarcity of bonds out there for these central bank
programmes and that's why we've seen a reaction in gilts,
Treasuries and Bunds," said Commerzbank rates strategist Michael
Leister.
The BoE will announce its response to the shortfall at 0800
GMT. It cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 last
week and resumed its quantitative easing programme to cope with
the fallout of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
The European Central Bank also faces a scarcity of bonds for
its 1.74 trillion euro stimulus programme.
More than half of German debt is out of reach of
quantitative easing, private estimates show, because it yields
less than the ECB's deposit rate, the lower limit the central
bank has set for its purchase programme.
Central bank stimulus, concerns about the outlook for global
growth and inflation as well as political risk have all driven
bond yields sharply lower this year, with more than $11 trillion
worth of sovereign debt globally yielding in negative territory.
With Britain's 10-year gilt yield at a record low around
0.55 percent, the gap over German Bunds hovered at
its narrowest level in two years.
Analysts at ING said Tuesday's buy-back auction result in
Britain supported their view that 10-year gilt yields could fall
another 5-10 bps in the weeks ahead.
Germany auctions 5 billion euros of its most recently issued
10-year bond later on Wednesday in an auction that analysts said
should go smoothly.
The bond, a zero percent bond maturing in August 2026
yielded minus 0.091 percent, down 1 bps, according
to Reuters data.
A sale of 30-year Japanese government bonds meanwhile met
with ample demand, helping lift sentiment in the Japanese
market.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Keith Weir)