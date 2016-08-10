LONDON Aug 10 German yields fell on Wednesday after a failed attempt by the Bank of England to meet its bond-purchase target highlighted a scarcity of bonds for central bank monetary stimulus, giving a fresh fillip to top-rated fixed income markets.

Britain's central bank on Tuesday fell 52 million pounds ($68 million) short of its target to buy more than a billion pounds of long-dated debt, an early setback for one its latest measures to stimulate the economy.

It was the first time since the BoE started buying government bonds in 2009 to boost Britain's economy that it failed to find enough willing sellers to meet its purchase target.

That sent long-dated bond British gilt yields to record lows and boosted appetite for U.S. bonds and top-rated European bonds.

Germany's 10-year bonds yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.16 percent, while 30-year bond yields were 2 bps lower at 0.41 percent.

"Yesterday's QE auction in Britain serves as a reminder that there is a scarcity of bonds out there for these central bank programmes and that's why we've seen a reaction in gilts, Treasuries and Bunds," said Commerzbank rates strategist Michael Leister.

The BoE will announce its response to the shortfall at 0800 GMT. It cut interest rates for the first time since 2009 last week and resumed its quantitative easing programme to cope with the fallout of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The European Central Bank also faces a scarcity of bonds for its 1.74 trillion euro stimulus programme.

More than half of German debt is out of reach of quantitative easing, private estimates show, because it yields less than the ECB's deposit rate, the lower limit the central bank has set for its purchase programme.

Central bank stimulus, concerns about the outlook for global growth and inflation as well as political risk have all driven bond yields sharply lower this year, with more than $11 trillion worth of sovereign debt globally yielding in negative territory.

With Britain's 10-year gilt yield at a record low around 0.55 percent, the gap over German Bunds hovered at its narrowest level in two years.

Analysts at ING said Tuesday's buy-back auction result in Britain supported their view that 10-year gilt yields could fall another 5-10 bps in the weeks ahead.

Germany auctions 5 billion euros of its most recently issued 10-year bond later on Wednesday in an auction that analysts said should go smoothly.

The bond, a zero percent bond maturing in August 2026 yielded minus 0.091 percent, down 1 bps, according to Reuters data.

A sale of 30-year Japanese government bonds meanwhile met with ample demand, helping lift sentiment in the Japanese market.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Keith Weir)