(Adds detail on Spanish bonds, updates prices)
By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON Aug 10 Euro zone yields fell on
Wednesday after a failed attempt by the Bank of England to meet
its bond-purchase target highlighted a scarcity of bonds for
central bank monetary stimulus, giving a fillip to top-rated
fixed income markets.
Britain's central bank on Tuesday fell 52 million pounds
($68 million) short of its target to buy more than a billion
pounds of long-dated debt - the first such miss since the BoE
started buying government bonds in 2009 to boost the economy.
That sent long-dated bond British gilt yields to record lows
and boosted appetite for U.S. Treasuries and top-rated European
debt.
Germany's 10-year bonds yield fell 3 basis points to minus
0.17 percent, while 30-year bond yields were 3 bps
lower at 0.39 percent.
With Britain's 10-year gilt yield at a record low around
0.52 percent, the gap over German Bunds hovered at
its narrowest level in two years.
A BoE reverse auction on Wednesday fared better. The bank
said it bought 1.17 billion pounds of gilts with maturities of
seven to 15 years, with an offer-to-cover ratio of 4.71, up from
2.15 at its previous buyback of similar gilts.
Earlier, Germany sold 4 billion euros of a its most recently
issued 10-year Bunds at a record low yield at auction of minus
0.09 percent.
The auctions received bids worth 1.4 times the amount
allotted, up from 1.2 times at the previous sale.
The European Central Bank also faces a scarcity of bonds for
its 1.74 trillion euro stimulus programme.
"Euro investors are drawing lessons from the BoE result - it
was a very generous bid and they still struggled to get the
bonds," said Mathias Van der Jeugt, a rates strategist for KBC.
"We might be heading to a similar scenario in the eurozone:
there will be one point where certain investors will just stop
selling to the ECB."
Central bank stimulus, concerns about the outlook for
global growth and inflation as well as political risk have
driven bond yields sharply lower this year, with more than $11
trillion worth of sovereign debt offering negative yields.
A sale of 30-year Japanese government bonds met ample
demand.
Sweden sold 2025 bonds at an average yield of minus 0.1270
percent and 2039 bonds at an average 0.9273
percent via auctions.
Spanish government bond yields dropped after centrist party
Ciudadanos said it would back a bid by acting Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy's People's Party to form a government if certain
reform proposals are agreed.
The yield on Spain's 10-year bonds hit fresh
record lows of 0.947 percent, 3.3 bps lower on the day.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)