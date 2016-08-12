LONDON Aug 12 Euro zone bond yields edged back
from record lows on Friday after the price of oil surged more
than 5 percent and a top U.S. central banker said the world's
largest economy should raise interest rates this year.
Over the last two trading sessions, oil prices have bounced
sharply back to three-week highs on expectations that exporters
could discuss at an upcoming meeting ways to prop up a market
that continues to be dogged by a supply overhang.
Bonds are sensitive to sharp moves in crude prices because
of the implications they can have for future inflation.
The likelihood that inflation is heading higher was one of
the reasons San Francisco Fed President John Williams gave in an
interview on Thursday in which he called for tighter monetary
policy in the United States.
The Fed raised rates last December for the first time in
nearly a decade, but did not continue to lift them as it had
anticipated in order to cushion the economy from the slowdown in
China and financial market turmoil.
Investors see around a 45 percent chance for a further hike
this December, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, a move which
would push up bond yields globally.
German 10-year bond yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 2
basis points to minus 0.14 percent on Friday,
pulling away from a record low of minus 0.20 percent hit early
last month in the wake of Britain's shock vote to leave the
European Union.
"Since we had that drop to a record low in July, German bond
yields have been pretty stable and oil prices will have a role
in where we go from here," RBC's chief European macro strategist
Peter Schaffrik said.
Most other euro zone yields were slightly higher on the day
ahead of growth data due at 0900GMT, with Spanish equivalents
off record lows of 0.92 percent hit Thursday on signs that
negotiations on a coalition government were
progressing.
Brent crude futures rose nearly 1 percent on Friday to hit
$46.66, the highest since mid-July, adding to a gain of
over 4 percent seen on Thursday after Saudi Arabia's energy
minister Khalid al-Falih said that oil producers would discuss
potential action to stabilize oil prices during a meeting next
month in Algeria.
The prospect for an inflation-boosting rise in oil and
signals that the Federal Reserve is gearing up to raise interest
rates again overshadowed some weak economic data from China that
dampen the prospects for global growth.
Instead investor focus turned to a raft of data from the
U.S. scheduled later in the day, of which July's retail sales
numbers at 1230GMT are the highlight.
Economists polled by Reuters expect an increase of 0.4
percent last month, up from 0.6 percent previously.
