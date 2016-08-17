LONDON Aug 17 Spanish bond yields fell from one-week highs on Wednesday ahead of a meeting that could pave the way for the formation of a new government and end eight months of political deadlock.

Across the euro zone, bond yields were 2-4 basis points lower as markets recovered some ground after a sell-off the previous session.

But the spotlight was on Spain, where interim prime minister Mariano Rajoy meets with his Conservative People's Party (PP) to consider an offer of support from centrist party Ciudadanos for a new government in return for political reforms.

The reform package, aimed at fighting corruption and making the voting system more proportional, was proposed by Ciudadanos last week and is widely expected to be endorsed by PP leaders.

Spain has been without a proper government since an inconclusive election in December. Rajoy's PP won the most parliamentary seats then, and again in a second ballot in June, but each time it failed to reach the 176 needed to govern alone.

"Signs of progress in Spain's political situation are positive and a solution to the stalemate could lead to some outperformance of Spanish bonds, although that's likely to be limited," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

Spain's 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 0.97 percent, below one-week highs just above 1 percent.

Hopes that Rajoy would be able to form a government have helped Spanish bonds outperform their peers since the June vote, with yields falling more than 60 bps to trade below Italy .

The spread between Spanish bond yields and top-rated 10-year German Bund yields is just over 100 bps and holding near its tightest level since April 2015.

"I still have doubts about political progress in Spain and negotiations could still go on for weeks," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk. "But markets do seem to like what's coming out of Madrid."

Portugal's 10-year bond yield fell 4 bps to 2.83 percent as the market recovered some ground from a sharp sell-off on Tuesday.

Portuguese yields posted their biggest daily rise since Britain's vote to leave the European Union, after rating agency DBRS told Reuters on Tuesday that pressures were building on the country's creditworthiness.

