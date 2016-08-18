LONDON Aug 18 Euro zone bond yields fell on Thursday as market expectations for a September U.S. rate hike receded after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers split.

The minutes appeared to suggest more economic data would be needed before a decision was made.

"The market is taking the Fed minutes as very dovish, so Treasuries are rallying, the dollar is falling, and this is positive for Bund futures," said Commerzbank analyst Christoph Rieger.

German bund futures rose sharply in early trading and euro zone government bond yields were down across the board.

Ten-year German Bund yields were down 3.2 basis points to minus 0.08 percent, a fall mirrored by French and Dutch 10-year debt .

Yield also fell in Spain after the latest step towards breaking an eight-month-long political deadlock, as the conservative People's Party gave its leader, Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, the green light to hold talks on forming a government with the centrist Ciudadanos party.

Though significant hurdles remain to breaking the stalemate, Spain's 10-year bond yields dropped a further 2.6 bps to 0.95 percent, adding to Wednesday's 2 bps fall.

The yield on Portugal's 10-year bond rose further and was up 3.8 bps to 2.95 percent, according to Tradeweb. It is now up 25 bps since Monday's close.

The DBRS rating agency told Reuters on Tuesday that pressures were building on Portugal's creditworthiness as a low-growth economy battled to contain high debt levels.

Later on Thursday, the ECB is due to publish the minutes of its July meeting, with the central bank widely expected to make further changes to its quantitative easing programme this year.

"The accounts of the last ECB meeting have the potential to put euro zone monetary policy back at the forefront of attention after days of heavy Fed communication," said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at Mizuho International.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)