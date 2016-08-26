LONDON Aug 26 Euro zone government bond yields
crept up on Friday, as caution prevailed before a speech by
Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen that could settle the debate
on whether to expect a U.S. rate rise before the year ends.
Recent strong U.S. economic data have encouraged some Fed
policymakers to believe that interest rates should rise soon.
The Fed lifted interest rates for the first time in nearly a
decade in December, but has kept them on hold since then amid
concern that headwinds from abroad and financial market
volatility at home could hurt growth.
Yellen, who speaks at a gathering of central bankers at
Jackson Hole, Wyoming later on Friday, could provide a more
definitive clue about the timing of another rate hike.
"Yellen won't be able to ignore the current debate but she
can't make a commitment either because there's a range of views
on the FOMC," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at
Daiwa Capital Markets.
On Thursday, several policymakers, including San Francisco
Fed President John Williams and Kansas City Fed President Esther
George, defended the need to raise rates, albeit gradually, to
keep the U.S. economy from overheating.
Scicluna said strong data pointed to third-quarter GDP
growth above 3 percent, on a quarter-on-quarter annualised
basis, a number that should give Fed members confidence that a
hike could be in order before too long.
German 10-year Bund yields, which followed U.S. Treasury
yields higher on Thursday after strong U.S. durable goods data,
were marginally higher on Friday at minus 0.07 percent.
Thirty year German yields rose 1.5 bps to 0.45 percent
.
Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said the significance in
the Jackson Hole meeting was not in the near-term outlook for
rates but any comments the Fed makes about its policy response
in a downturn.
Given significant monetary easing and stimulus by major
central banks in recent years, focus has turned to the
limitations of central bank policy to deal with further economic
shocks.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Portugal remained in focus as investors assess the
implications of a deal between the country and the European
Commission to recapitalise state-owned bank CGD.
Credit rating agency DBRS said on Thursday it was difficult
to assess the impact on Portugal's government rating from the
recapitalisation plan until it was clear whether investors would
buy new debt the plan hinges on.
Its view is key because its BBB low rating for Portugal is
currently the only one high enough to keep Portugal's sovereign
bonds in the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
Portugal's 10-year bond yield was up 1.7 bps at 3.01 percent
, slightly underperforming its euro zone peers.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Dominic Evans)