(Corrects to yields from prices)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON Aug 31 Spain's government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday for a second day running before a vote that could trigger the country's third election in a year or end an eight-month political deadlock.

A vote against Spain's government would trigger a second round on Friday and then possibly another national election.

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 1.5 basis points to 0.96 percent, most euro zone yields were flat to a touch higher as the supply of new government bonds cranks up.

Commenting on Spain, ING senior rate strategist, Benjamin Schroeder, said: "Today will be a first test, though expectations are that it just kicks off proceedings. The focus is more on the vote on Friday."

Germany and Portugal are due for bond auctions on Wednesday and Finland has announced a new seven-year bond in what will be the first negative yielding syndication from a euro zone state.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported on Wednesday that the 3-billion-euro Finnish deal is being marketed at 20 basis points area below the interest rate swap mid-price level.

"We expect a large number of new issues to hit the market in the coming weeks from both core and peripheral issuers," Mizuho rates strategist, Antoine Bouvet, said.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bond rose a touch to minus 0.08 percent, following Tuesday's sharp fall on the back of inflation data.

Preliminary data showed German annual inflation slowed unexpectedly in August, helping push 10-year Bund yields down to minus 0.10 percent, according to Tradeweb data.

More August inflation data, this time for the euro zone as a whole, is due to be released on Wednesday.

(Editing by Louise Ireland)