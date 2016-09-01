LONDON, Sept 1 Spanish government bond yields touched a three-week high on Thursday after the country's acting prime minister lost a vote of confidence in parliament for a second term, raising the prospect of a third election in a year.

Across the euro zone, bond yields were 1-2 basis points higher as the first trading day of a new month looked set to bring another dose of hefty supply.

Both France and Spain are scheduled to sell bonds on Thursday in a week that has seen supply in the euro area bounce back after a summer lull. An auction of up to 5.25 billion euros of Spanish debt could be a test of investor sentiment towards the country as it grapples to end months of political gridlock.

Mariano Rajoy, of the centre-right People's Party (PP), received 170 votes of support in Wednesday's parliamentary confidence vote, falling short of the minimum 176 needed to form a government. He needed the support of the Socialists, who voted unanimously against him, to win the required absolute majority.

Rajoy now faces a second vote on Friday in which delegates can abstain and a simple majority would suffice to allow him to form a PP-led minority government, but a loss is also likely if the Socialists do not cede.

"There was nothing too unexpected about yesterday's vote but there is still a feeling of dashed hopes that an agreement has not been reached," said Commerzbank rates strategist David Schnautz.

Spain's 10-year government bond yield rose to 1.026 percent, its highest level in around three weeks and underperforming top-rated German bonds. Still, after rising 6 bps on Wednesday ahead of the vote, the rise in early Thursday trade was limited.

The spread between Spanish and German Bund yields hovered around 107 basis points. It dipped below 100 bps last month on hopes that Rajoy may be able to form a new government and end months of political deadlock.

But the run-up to Wednesday's confidence vote and a perception that the political uncertainty that has dogged Spain since inconclusive elections in December and June is likely to continue has prompted some investors to price in a risk premium back into Spanish bonds.

While Spain's economy has held up well, structural reforms and economic growth will suffer as long as political uncertainty drag on, analysts say.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)