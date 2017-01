* Euro zone yields higher ahead of U.S. data

* Moody's reviews Portugal; DBRS reviews Ireland

* Spain's Rajoy faces second vote of confidence

* Spanish yields set for biggest weekly rise since Dec

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Sept 2 Euro zone bond yields crept higher on Friday in the run-up to potentially market-moving events including a Moody's ratings review of Portugal and a second parliamentary vote of confidence in Spain as well as U.S. jobs data.

Irish bond yields touched one-month highs before a ratings review by DBRS, with focus on any implications from the European Commission's ruling this week that Apple should pay 13 billion euros ($14.55 billion) in back taxes to Dublin.

Earlier this week Standard & Poor's said the windfall could help Ireland cut its debt significantly but may undermine the government.

Ratings agency Moody's is expected to review Portugal and Commerzbank says the stable outlook is at risk. Portuguese bonds came under pressure last month after DBRS warned that pressures were building on the country's creditworthiness.

DBRS' deliberations on Portugal are significant because it is the only one of the four agencies recognised by the European Central Bank (ECB) that gives Portugal the investment grade rating it needs to qualify for the bank's quantitative easing scheme.

Any downgrade in Moody's assessment of the outlook for Portugal's rating could fuel concerns about the DBRS rating, which is due for review in October.

"Even if Moody's view on Portugal's rating is left unchanged there could be some negative comments on the government's fiscal plans and this could fuel speculation about the DBRS decision," said Daniel Lenz, a strategist DZ Bank.

"We remain cautious about Portuguese bonds."

Portugal's 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 3.08 percent , having risen almost 40 basis points since mid-August.

Across the euro zone, yields were about 1 bps higher on the day as jitters set in ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report - seen as key gauge for whether the Federal Reserve could pull the rate-hike trigger this month.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets

SPAIN'S PAIN

Spain's 10-year bond yield was marginally higher at around 1.07 percent and on track for its biggest weekly rise since last December.

The country, the euro zone's forth biggest economy, has been without a functioning government since December and a failure to break the political impasse has prompted investors to turn more cautious.

Chances of a third election in a year increased on Wednesday when acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of the conservative People's Party (PP) lost a first parliamentary confidence vote on his bid for a second term in office.

A second vote takes place on Friday and a simple majority would be enough to form a PP-led minority government. If Rajoy loses the vote, he has two months to try to form a government before triggering another election -- which could fall on Christmas Day.

"Unlike the previous one, this ballot only requires a simple majority but comments so far from the Socialist leader suggests that his party will not abstain and thus that the vote will fail," analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)