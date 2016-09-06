(Recasts to include market reaction to U.S. data )
By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Sept 6 Bond yields across the euro area
fell sharply on Tuesday, pushed down by expectations that the
ECB might deliver more stimulus when it meets this week and
following weaker-than-expected U.S. data.
Spanish government bond yields slid almost 7 basis points
and were set for their biggest one-day fall in almost six weeks
as, along with the prospects of ECB easing, its economy showed
signs of resilience to a domestic political stalemate that looks
unlikely to be broken before December at the earliest.
Across the region, bond yields were 5-7 bps lower as
investors speculated that the European Central Bank may extend
its 1.7 trillion euro asset purchase programme and increase the
pool of eligible bonds at Thursday's policy meeting.
The fall in yields gathered pace on news that the U.S.
economy's service sector expanded more slowly in August than in
July, with the fall the largest since the 2008 financial crisis.
The data, which followed Friday's weak jobs numbers,
supported a view that U.S. rates are likely to rise later rather
than sooner, pushing Treasury yields down.
"The rally in euro zone bond markets today has been
persistent and across the region, suggesting that there is
speculation about what the ECB will do this week," said BNP
Paribas European rate strategist Patrick Jacq. "The
weaker-than-expected ISM number has only added to the rally."
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell to
a three-week low at minus 0.109 percent, while 30-year yields
tumbled more than 6 bps to 0.45 percent.
A gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations
fell to its lowest level since July. The
five-year, five-year breakeven forward fell below 1.26 percent
-- towards record lows and further from the ECB's near 2 percent
inflation target.
"There is a bit of bullishness in the market ahead of the
ECB meeting," said Orlando Green, European fixed income
strategist at Credit Agricole. "We are looking for an extension
of the bond-buying programme."
SPAIN REBOUNDS
Having lagged their peers last week amid political concerns,
Spanish bonds were back in favour, with the 10-year yield
falling as low as 0.93 percent, down from last
week's one-month high above 1 percent.
Acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy's chances of forming a
coalition government were dealt a blow on Friday after he failed
to win parliament's backing for a second time, increasing the
likelihood of another election.
Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday that prolonged
political deadlock would hurt Spain's credit rating
.
"The political situation is unsatisfactory, but maybe we
have gotten reconciled to the fact that there will be some sort
of compromise eventually," said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst,
government bond strategy at BayernLB.
"The PMI figures may also explain the outperformance over
Italy," he said. Spain 10-year bonds yield trades 15 bps below
its Italian equivalent, compared with 12 bps last
week.
Activity in Spain's services expanded at a faster pace in
August, a survey showed on Monday, as business remained brisk in
the hotel and restaurants industry during a record summer for
tourism.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(editing by John Stonestreet)