* Most euro zone bond yields creep up ahead of ECB meeting

* ECB rate decision at 1145 GMT, Draghi at 1230 GMT

* Focus on potential tweaks to bond-buying scheme, extension of QE

* Irish bond yields fall to 3-week low after auction (Updates price action, Irish auction results)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Sept 8 Most euro zone bond yields crept up on Thursday, as a sense of caution moved in ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

Irish bonds outperformed their peers, with yields falling to their lowest level in more than three weeks after a successful 1 billion euro sale of 10-year Irish debt.

Still, the spotlight remained firmly on the ECB, which is expected to leave rates unchanged on Thursday and point to further stimulus down the road to boost anaemic inflation and growth in the euro area.

It has already exhausted much of its firepower, so ECB President Mario Draghi has to pick his time and probably has enough arguments to wait a bit longer.

Judging by a fall in bond yields this week, some investors are not ruling out action at Thursday's meeting.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield, which was marginally higher at minus 0.11 percent, has fallen about 8 basis points this week. Thirty-year bond yields rose 4 bps to 0.45 bps, unwinding some of this week's falls.

A key market measure of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone -- the five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate - meanwhile rose to almost 1.32 percent, up from two-month lows hit earlier this week below 1.26 percent.

That's another sign, say analysts, of market speculation about possible stimulus that would eventually boost inflation.

They said market expectations are centred around whether the ECB's 1.7 trillion asset-purchase programme will be extended and possible tweaks made to the scheme to increase the pool of eligible bonds.

"A lot of attention is focused on the buying of sovereign bonds and the challenges facing the ECB," said Rabbani Wahhab, senior fixed income portfolio manager at London and Capital. "That's the key focus from our perspective on fixed income."

BOND-BUYING WOES

The ECB faces a shortage of eligible bonds for its asset-purchase programme, with more than 50 percent of the German bonds on the ECB's shopping list estimated to be ineligible for the scheme because they yield less than the deposit rate.

Options open to the ECB include dropping the rule on not buying debt yielding less than the deposit rate, which is at minus 0.40 percent. It could also scrap a rule barring it from buying more than 33 percent of any bond, so long as it does not have a Collective Action Clause.

There has also been talk in recent months that the ECB could consider more radical steps such as a change to the capital key, the system whereby the ECB buys bonds in euro zone countries in proportion to the size of their economies.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets

There was also some focus on Greece, which may sell one or two small bonds after it is included in the ECB's quantitative easing scheme, according to senior officials with knowledge of the matter.

"We would be more motivated to own Greece on the back of its inclusion in an ECB QE programme," said Louis Gargour, CIO at LNG Capital, a London-based hedge fund.

"Once Greece is part of QE bond yields are unlikely to be above 8 percent for much longer," he said, adding that the fund is and has been invested in Greek assets.

Greece's 10-year bond yield was steady at 8.44 percent . (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by)