UPDATE 1-Citigroup to exit U.S. mortgage servicing operations by 2018
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
LONDON, Sept 9 Germany bond yields soared on Friday, hitting their highest levels since the day after the UK's Brexit vote as investors expressed disappointment with ECB's lack of policy action this week.
The European Central Bank on Thursday left monetary policy unchanged and said that an extension of the central bank's 1.7 trillion euro bond-buying programme had not been discussed.
That triggered a sell-off in bonds across the euro zone that gathered momentum on Friday.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose more than 6 basis points to minus 0.003 percent, its highest level since the day after Britain's decision to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum that sent shock waves through world markets.
The German 30-year bond yield extended its rise to 0.61 percent and was up 10 basis points on the day.
"The market is disappointed with the lack of ECB action," said BNP Paribas rates strategist Patrick Jacq. "The U.S. Treasury market is also opening on a negative note, so that's adding momentum to the bond sell-off in Europe."
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were 4 bps higher at 1.65 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 The Dutch central bank on Monday upgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2017 to 2.3 percent, up from a previous 1.9 percent in June, citing strong domestic consumption, falling unemployment and a rebounding housing market.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.