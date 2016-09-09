LONDON, Sept 9 Germany bond yields soared on Friday, hitting their highest levels since the day after the UK's Brexit vote as investors expressed disappointment with ECB's lack of policy action this week.

The European Central Bank on Thursday left monetary policy unchanged and said that an extension of the central bank's 1.7 trillion euro bond-buying programme had not been discussed.

That triggered a sell-off in bonds across the euro zone that gathered momentum on Friday.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose more than 6 basis points to minus 0.003 percent, its highest level since the day after Britain's decision to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum that sent shock waves through world markets.

The German 30-year bond yield extended its rise to 0.61 percent and was up 10 basis points on the day.

"The market is disappointed with the lack of ECB action," said BNP Paribas rates strategist Patrick Jacq. "The U.S. Treasury market is also opening on a negative note, so that's adding momentum to the bond sell-off in Europe."

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were 4 bps higher at 1.65 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)