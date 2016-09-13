(Recasts to reflect change in bond yields)
By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Sept 13 German bond yields hit on
Tuesday their highest levels since June's Brexit result vote to
leave the European Union, reversing early falls, in a sign that
sentiment remains fragile after last week's European Central
Bank meeting left investors disappointed.
Comments by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Monday
suggesting there was no rush to raise interest rates had pushed
bond yields lower across the region at the start of trade.
But as the session wore on, yields edged back up -- a move
that gathered momentum as U.S. Treasury yields rose.
By late European trade, most bond yields across the euro
zone were 2-5 basis points higher. Portuguese bond yields were
clear underperformers, up 11 bps.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose
2.5 bps to 0.065 percent, the highest level since the results of
Britain's Brexit vote in June.
"We had the dovish Fed comments yesterday but there is still
concern in the market about central banks coming to the end of
the line in terms of their ammunition," said Rabobank fixed
income strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
Bond markets have come under pressure in recent days from
unease about a possible U.S. rate hike this month, news that the
Bank of Japan is studying ways to steepen the bond yield curve
and disappointment at the lack of action at last week's ECB
meeting.
The long-term decline in global bond yields is over and
investors are watching out for a likely fiscal expansion in the
world's major economies where monetary stimulus has reached its
limits, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine
Capital, said on Tuesday.
SOLACE
Earlier in the day, bond markets drew some solace from
Brainards's comments.
She said on Monday that she wanted to see a stronger trend
in U.S. consumer spending and evidence of rising inflation
before the Fed raises rates, and that the U.S. still looked
vulnerable to economic weakness abroad.
The comments solidified the view voiced by other U.S.
central bankers on Monday that the Fed was in no rush to raise
rates.
Futures markets are now pricing in just a 15 percent chance
of a U.S. rate increase next week, and if the Fed moves at all
this year it will almost certainly be in December.
"Brainard's was the last speech before the blackout period
ahead of the Fed meeting, and she is very close to Yellen. So
this is a speech that the market can trust as a reflection of
Yellen's opinion on a potential rate hike," said DZ Bank analyst
Birgit Figge.
Portugal's 10-year yield rose more than 11 bps to 3.31
percent, its highest level since late June. That followed a
warning by Moody's that a weak banking sector remained a source
of risk to the government.
Analysts said upcoming supply may also have put some upward
pressure on Portuguese yields. Portugal is to sell up to 1
billion euros of seven-year and 20-year bonds on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)