(Writes through, adds quote)
By John Geddie and Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Sept 14 Investors grabbed the
opportunity to buy euro zone bonds offering some of their best
returns in weeks, pushing yields down towards the close of
trading on Wednesday.
Most euro zone government bond yields rose in early trade,
hitting fresh two-month highs on growing concerns that central
banks would step back from the aggressive monetary policy easing
stance of recent times.
But this move was reversed as the day wore on.
"Investors have been looking for yield for so long, and now
suddenly there is some pick-up in the market," said Jaime
Costero Denche, a rates strategist at BBVA.
"There is too much cash in the system and Monday's sell-off
has provided an opportunity to put some of that to work," he
said.
The yield on Germany's 10-year bond, the euro
zone's benchmark security, was down 1.7 basis points on the day
to 0.03 percent.
"There has been a lot of pressure on the market over the
last few days, so this is just some relief and perhaps an
acknowledgement that the sell-off went too far," said DZ Bank
analyst Daniel Lenz.
"But there is potential for some further negative sentiment
coming up again," he said.
At one stage, the 10-year Bund yield had risen 5 bps to 0.09
per cent, its highest level since Britain voted in late June to
leave the European Union.
That rise came after a top European Central Bank official
said the central bank should hold off on new monetary easing
measures.
Most yields hit their highest levels since the Brexit vote,
extending a rise that started after the ECB's policy meeting
last week, when it disappointed investors by introducing no new
easing measures.
Speaking in Strasbourg late on Tuesday, ECB Executive Board
member Sabine Lautenschlaeger voiced clear opposition to bigger
and longer asset purchases by the central bank, adding that more
stimulus risked becoming ineffective and could magnify negative
side effects.
Lautenschlaeger has opposed many of the bank's past stimulus
plans, but her hawkish tone appeared to unsettle some investors,
who had started to question whether monetary easing globally was
petering out.
"Markets have continued to be spooked by the potential for
central banks to scale back the level of monetary support on
almost a global basis," said Peter Chatwell, head of euro rates
strategy at Mizuho.
"Lautenschlaeger's comments did little to ease fear of
withdrawal of central bank's support."
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)