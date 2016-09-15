(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Sept 15 Euro zone bond yields crept up
on Thursday but held below this week's highs, as a degree of
calm returned to a market that has been gripped in the past week
by concern that central banks are running out of ammunition to
bolster economic growth.
Supply from France and Spain, which sold more than 10
billion euros of bonds, put some upward pressure on yields.
Trade in regional government bond markets remained cautious
following a hefty sell-off triggered by a European Central Bank
meeting a week ago that left monetary policy unchanged --
disappointing many bond investors.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was 2 basis points
higher at 0.05 percent, about 4 bps below the
previous day's peak which was the highest level since the
results of Britain's referendum on European Union membership in
June.
Bund yields closed lower on Wednesday, ending the longest
run of daily rises since late last year.
Other euro zone bond yields were 1-5 bps higher, with the
exception of Greece where 10-year yields rose 22 bps
and were on track for their biggest one-day rise since the
Brexit results.
"The set-back on the back of the ECB meeting was
significant," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP
Paribas. "At these levels, the set-back is close to an end and
the question is do we go back to a bullish mode?"
Jacq said that with the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of
Japan meeting next week, bond market sentiment was likely to
remain vulnerable.
In addition to inaction at last week's ECB meeting, bond
yields have faced upward pressure from growing worries about the
ability of major central banks to stimulate growth.
Speculation that the Bank of Japan could reduce buying of
long-dated bonds for its quantitative easing programme, for
instance, has triggered a sharp steeping of the Japanese
government bond (JGB) yield curve.
JGB yields fell on Thursday, helping support sentiment in
broader fixed income markets. U.S. Treasury yields have also
pulled back from three-month peaks.
"Not only were bond markets positioned for the ECB and BOJ
to do more on the stimulus front but also for the Fed to do less
and those views have been reassessed in the past week," said KBC
strategist Piet Lammens.
The Bank of England meanwhile is expected to say on Thursday
that it will still probably cut interest rates to a fraction
above zero later this year, despite signs it overestimated the
initial shock to Britain's economy from June's Brexit vote.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Dominic Evans)