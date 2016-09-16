* Portugal's bond reel from worst day since Brexit
* Budget warning, bailout talk feed investor nerves
* S&P scheduled to review country's credit rating
* Review seen as cue for bigger rating test ahead
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 16 The premium Portugal would pay
over Germany to borrow in bond markets hit its widest in seven
months on Friday, ahead of a ratings review that serves as a
prelude to a more crucial test of Portuguese creditworthiness
next month.
Standard and Poor's is not expected to alter its junk rating
for Portugal. But any warnings on its economy, such as those
made by Portugal's own budget watchdog on Thursday, may feed
fears that fellow ratings agency DBRS will strip Lisbon of its
last investment-grade rating on Oct. 21, meaning it would no
long qualify for ECB bond purchases.
Losing the support of the central bank could raise the
prospect of a second bailout for Lisbon in five years, as its
anti-austerity government battles a banking crisis and is at
loggerheads with Brussels over its budget deficit.
Local media reported on Thursday that Prime Minister Antonio
Costa rejected claims there will be another bailout, but
analysts at Commerzbank said the mere mention of the word had
spooked investors.
"It may become a self-fulfilling prophecy," Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz said.
Most other euro zone yields fell on Friday, but Portugal's
10-year yields rose 8 basis points to 3.5 percent.
That extended a rise of some 15 bps on Thursday after the
country's budget watchdog warned of a slowdown in the economy
and a deficit that would miss EU targets.
Thursday's sell-off marked the biggest daily rise in yields
since Britain's vote to leave the European Union rattled markets
on June 24.
The gap between Portuguese and German equivalents
stood at 349 basis points, the widest since a
sell-off in February triggered by fears for the health of
Europe's banks. Yields in Germany, Europe's de facto benchmark,
slid back into negative territory for the first time in a week.
It is against this backdrop that investors are paying such
close attention to a routine assessment of Portugal's rating by
Standard and Poor's, due to be released after markets close on
Friday.
Standard & Poor's currently rates the country below
investment grade at BB+, with a stable outlook. But it said at
its last review in March that it expected Lisbon's recovery to
moderate throughout 2016.
Moody's, which has the same rating and outlook as S&P, said
this week that a fragile banking sector, stuttering economy and
high debts were exerting downward pressures on the country's
rating.
Similar warnings by S&P would not bode well for bigger tests
next month.
First, Lisbon's coalition government has until Oct. 15 to
submit its 2017 budget to the European Commission. Analysts say
keeping all parties happy while tightening the belt to meet EU
demands may prove difficult.
If this creates any more friction with Brussels, it could
prove ominous for the second big test a week later, when DBRS
assesses Portugal's rating.
DBRS's BBB (low) rating for Portugal, the only investment-
grade rank from the four ECB-recognised rating agencies, has
been a vital prop, allowing Portuguese bonds to remain part of
the European Central Bank's 1.7 trillion euro buying programme.
The rating carries a stable outlook, giving Lisbon some
breathing space, but DBRS's sovereign ratings chief told Reuters
last month that pressures are building on Portugal's
creditworthiness.
