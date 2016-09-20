(Updates prices, adds comment, Dutch budget)
LONDON, Sept 20 Long-dated euro zone government
bond yields fell on Tuesday with the Bank of Japan expected to
enact measures that may push Japanese investors away from their
country's longer-maturity bonds and towards Europe and the
United States.
The Japanese central bank concludes a key meeting on
Wednesday and is widely expected to shift the primary focus of
its monetary policy to negative interest rates.
It is also expected to focus on "curve steepening" --
increasing the yield on long-dated Japanese government bonds
(JGBs) compared to shorter-dated debt by focusing its asset
purchases at the short end.
"A super-steepener announcement from the BOJ on Wednesday
might have the effect of pushing down the yields of long-dated
bonds in the U.S. and Europe," said David Schnautz, rates
strategist at Commerzbank.
He said this would be driven by Japanese insurers and
pension funds who generally need to own long-dated bonds to
match their liabilities. Potential losses on their holdings in
JGBs could push them overseas.
"It's risky in the long term because if the BOJ goes down
this road, it may well be a signal for the ECB to do the same
thing as well. But the market seems to be moving on this
short-term expectation at the moment," he said.
The yield on 30-year German Bunds fell 7 basis
points to 0.57 percent, and there were similar moves on Dutch,
Finnish, French and Spanish 30-year government bonds.
Other euro zone bond yields also fell, if not quite so
sharply. Germany's 10-year Bund, the region's benchmark bond,
dropped 3 bps to minus 0.016 percent, moving back into negative
territory.
"The global trend is still uncertain, I don't see bond
prices appreciating by too much," said Cyril Regnat, fixed
income strategist at Natixis.
Portugal outperformed, its 10-year yield
dropping 6 bps to 3.33 percent. That came after a 10 bps fall in
yields on Monday following S&P's decision to affirm the
country's rating at BB+ and maintain a stable outlook.
Germany's debt management office on Tuesday said it would
reduce its borrowing needs by 7 billion euros in the fourth
quarter of the year after a strong budget performance through
2016.
The effect on bond markets should be limited, however, said
Benjamin Schroeder, senior rates strategist at ING.
"There was a substantial reduction in bills issuance mainly,
so it shouldn't have a material effect in the bond space," he
said.
Dutch bonds meanwhile showed little immediate reaction to
news that the government will raise spending next year,
reversing years of austerity ahead of an election next year.
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the Dutch
government would increase spending by 2.3 billion euros.
