LONDON, Sept 23 Germany's 10-year bond yield,
the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, was on track for
its biggest weekly fall since late July on Friday, after a week
in which major central banks kept their stimulus taps running.
Though euro zone bond yields edged higher on Friday, that
followed hefty falls over the previous two days after the U.S.
Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.
"That decision gave comfort to the market that central banks
are still in expansionary mode," said DZ Bank analyst Rene
Albrecht.
The Bank of Japan shifted its focus towards a steeper yield
curve but said it would keep buying large amounts of bonds.
The German 10-year yield was up 1 basis point
at minus 0.81 percent, still firmly in negative territory. It
was on track for a weekly fall of more than 8 basis points, its
biggest since late July.
This week's "relief rally", as Albrecht put it, comes after
a period in which many investors were concerned central banks
were stepping back from their relentless easing stance of recent
years.
The concerns were triggered by the ECB's decision to leave
its policy stance unchanged when it met on Sept. 8.
"On the back of the ECB meeting there was a bearish
correction, which reflected market disappointment," said Patrick
Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
"The Fed and BOJ meetings are now over and a bullish tone is
reasserting itself," he said, adding the prospect of negative
net bond supply in the weeks ahead and political risks in, for
example, Italy were supportive for safe-haven German bonds.
Data on Friday showed euro zone business activity growing,
but not by enough to change the direction of bond yields.
Flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) data showed a mixed
picture from the bloc's two largest economies: French business
activity hit a 15-month high while Germany's private sector
growth slowed to a 16-month low.
Euro zone business activity as a whole expanded at its
weakest rate since the start of 2015 this month.
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said the central bank
had hoped the euro zone economy would respond to its stimulus
measures more quickly.
He acknowledged that low rates over a long period could
raise financial stability risks.
Lower-rated euro zone yields rose faster than their
higher-rated counterparts, with Spain's 10-year yields
rising 4 bps to 0.97 percent and Italian
equivalents gaining 2 bps to 1.21 percent.
The spread between the two is close to its highest level
since early 2015.
"We find it difficult to justify the outperformance of Spain
over Italy by anything else than a sharp economic divergence
between the two countries, which we think is premature,"
analysts at Mizuho said in a note.
Italy's bonds have been weighed down by an upcoming
referendum on constitutional reform the result of which could
decide Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's future.
However, the political situation in Spain is also uncertain,
with regional rifts making a third election more likely.
