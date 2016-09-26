By Dhara Ranasinghe
| LONDON, Sept 26
LONDON, Sept 26 Safe-haven German bond yields
fell to their lowest level in more than two weeks on Monday as
focus turned from central banks to the looming televised debate
between the U.S. presidential candidates.
Polls indicate a tightening race between Democrat Hillary
Clinton and Republican Donald Trump in a vote shaping up as a
major risk event for financial markets.
"We are heading into the presidential debate with a positive
bias in European bond markets," said KBC strategist Piet
Lammens. "The U.S. debate is positive from a safe-haven stance
but it could also be negative if the candidates point to a more
aggressive fiscal stance."
Bund yields fell 2.4 basis points to minus 0.10 percent
, their lowest level in more than two weeks. They
closed on Friday with their biggest weekly falls since late
July.
Other euro zone bond yields were about 2 bps lower on the
day.
Analysts said Monday's presidential debate could push U.S.
bond yields higher if the candidates hinted at more expenditure
or tax cuts, which would increase the federal deficit and
borrowing.
"Bond markets are likely to view any Trump gains in this
debate as putting upward pressure on yields as his fiscal plans
are more aggressive," said Martin Van Vliet, senior rates
strategist at ING.
Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey for September is
released later in the day, and European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi will address the European Parliament.
There was also some focus on Italy, where the government
could unveil the date of a referendum on constitutional reform.
Concerns about growing political risk in Italy have seen
Italian bonds underperform Spanish peers, pushing the
Italian/Spanish 10-year yield spread last week to its widest
since early 2015 .
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)