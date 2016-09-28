LONDON, Sept 28 A flight to safety bid underpinned euro zone government bonds on Wednesday, keeping yields near record lows hit a day earlier on investor concern about the health of the European financial industry.

The German two-year bond was at minus 0.70 percent, hovering near an all-time low hit on Tuesday.

Finland's 10-year bond yield, which fell into negative territory for the first time on Tuesday, was at minus 0.02 percent and Spain's 10-year bond hit fresh record lows, dropping 2.5 basis points to minus 0.88 percent.

"The current yield levels I think to some extent is an overreaction so we could see some move in yields as the market calms down and German (10-year) Bunds will move closer to zero," said DZ Bank analyst Rene Albrecht.

The yield on the 10-year Bund was at minus 0.15 percent at 0730 on Wednesday.

Bond yields fell sharply on Tuesday with concerns on the European financial system triggered by a media report that Deutsche Bank had requested Berlin's help with a demand for $14 billion from the U.S. government to settle claims it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities. Deutsche denied the report.

Albrecht said the yield on the 10-year Bund will stay rangebound between zero and minus 0.10 percent given the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election and the future of monetary policy in that country.

U.S. Federal Reserve speaker Janet Yellen is also due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee, and the market will look for clues on the likelihood of a rate hike in December.

"Right now the market is factoring in a 50 percent probability of a December hike and traditionally the Fed has only increased rates when the probability was 70 percent or higher," said Albrecht.

"So if they want to hike in December, they need to start preparing the market - so we could have some comments from Yellen on this today," he said.

In Europe, ECB President Mario Draghi is set for talks with the German parliament, one of the eurozone countries most opposed to the extent of his stimulus measures.

Though the meetings will be held behind closed doors, investors will be keeping an eye out for potential leaks to the press.

"Finance Minister (Wolfgang) Schauble's recent sharpening of the lawmakers to ask tough questions adds further juice. Thus, possible follow-up noise may get higher attention than it would get under normal circumstances," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)