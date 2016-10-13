LONDON Oct 13 Euro zone government bond yields fell broadly on Thursday after sources familiar with European Central Bank policy discussions told Reuters the ECB may discuss tweaks to its asset-buying scheme at its meeting next week.

The rally also followed minutes from last month's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which suggested that while a December rate hike in the world's largest economy is likely, any further increases will be gradual.

German 10-year bond yields -- the euro zone's benchmark -- fell 3 basis points to 0.03 percent, pulling back from a one-month high hit on Wednesday.

Most other euro zone yields were down 3-4 basis points on the day.

"It is a combination of a cautious Fed and the ECB discussing some hands on ways to address its QE programme," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Patrick Graham)