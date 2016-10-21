LONDON Oct 21 Portugal's government bond yields held just above six-week lows on Friday, with analysts expecting Lisbon to survive a crucial ratings review and keep its place in the European Central Bank's asset purchase scheme.

Canadian ratings firm DBRS will review Lisbon's last investment-grade rating after markets close, and ECB president Mario Draghi confirmed on Thursday that if the country were to be downgraded it would fall out of the quantitative easing programme.

But the promise of budget deficit cuts in 2017 and renewed vows of left-wing support for Portugal's government, appear to have quelled investor angst over the decision in recent weeks.

The government is also optimistic that DBRS will recognise its fiscal effort and keep the rating steady.

"Like us, the market is not expecting the rating to be downgraded," DZ Bank strategist Sebastian Fellechner said.

Portugal's 10-year bond yield was flat on the day at 3.23 percent, having hit a six-week low of 3.16 percent on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.

German 10-year bond yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were up 1 bps at 0.01 percent after a brief dip below zero on Thursday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Anirban Nag)