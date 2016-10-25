* Maturities of euro zone countries' debt bit.ly/2c2HQYH
By John Geddie
LONDON Oct 25 Austria's long-dated government
bond yields held near 16-month highs on Tuesday as the country
pushed ahead with plans to sell its first 70-year debt.
Vienna set initial price thoughts on the bond on Tuesday,
according to IFR, as it also marketed a new seven-year debt to
investors.
The country would join a raft of other euro zone countries
that have tapped historically low rates and an investor hunt for
yield to issue ultra-long dated bonds this year.
Italy, Spain, France and Belgium have all sold 50-year bonds
this year, while Belgium and Ireland have also sold 100-year
paper in private placements.
"It is safe to say that the length ... is a surprise to the
market although we have flagged repeatedly since the start of
the year the positive environment for long-dated supply," Mizuho
strategist Peter Chatwell said.
Austria's 30-year bond yield held just above 1 percent
on Tuesday, having climbed 6 basis points on the
announcement of a possible deal on Monday. Yields were not far
from 16-month highs of 1.09 percent hit earlier this month.
Its longest outstanding bond -- debt maturing in 2062 that
was originally sold as a 50-year in 2012 -- also rose 6 basis
points on Monday to 1.19 percent, and remained
around those levels on Tuesday.
Yields tend to rise ahead of debt sales as investors make
room in their portfolios for the new supply.
Analysts an ING expect Austria to issue around 1.5 to 2
billion euros of the new 70 year bond, given it was able to
raise 2 billion euros in 2012 with a 50-year bond.
The trillions of euros the European Central Bank has spent
trying to revive the bloc's low inflation outlook has pushed
rates to record lows over the past year.
This has provided a golden moment for euro zone countries to
extend the average maturities of their debt, and build up
insulation against any future repayment crunch like the euro
zone crisis.
Low rates have also seen a wide variety of investors buy up
these ultra-long bonds, not just the institutional investors
such as pension and insurance schemes which typically target
them to get bulk up returns on their fixed income investments.
Some asset managers have purchased these bonds for the
outsized capital gains they offer in case the euro zone is
sinking towards a Japan-style decade of deflation.
Other speculators have bought them up betting that the ECB
may add ultra-long debt to its asset-purchase stimulus scheme if
it, as expected, it decides to continue quantitative easing
beyond its scheduled end in March 2017.
