LONDON Oct 27 Spain's borrowing costs edged
away from three-month highs on Thursday ahead of Spanish
lawmakers' vote on acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's bid to
form a minority government to end 10 months of political
deadlock.
Rajoy is expected to win the vote in two rounds.
He has offered to work with his opponents on major
challenges such as pension and education reforms and is unlikely
to get the backing from an absolute majority of deputies he
requires on Thursday.
But if he fails, a second vote would be called 48 hours
later in which he simply needs more votes in favour than
against, meaning the recent decision by opposition Socialists to
abstain should allow for a breakthrough.
His conservative People's Party (PP) won two elections in
December and June but failed to secure a majority and attempts
to put together a viable coalition government have failed.
"While acting PM Rajoy is likely to miss the absolute
majority today he has good chances to succeed in the second
round," DZ Bank strategist Pascal Segesser said.
Spanish 10-year bond yields dipped 1 basis point on Thursday
to 1.13 percent, just off a three-month high of
1.16 percent struck 10 days ago, according to Tradeweb.
Most other euro zone yields were slightly lower on the day,
including German 10-year yields - the bloc's
benchmark - which struck a four-month peak of 0.11 percent in
Asian trading hours.
Even if Rajoy is successful, analysts fear that strained
relationships between his People's Party and the Socialist Party
(PSOE) could hamper reform efforts in the euro zone's fourth
largest economy, which is recovering from a severe recession.
"PP and PSOE have virtually no history of coalition
government, let alone grand coalitions, and will struggle to
work constructively," political risk consultancy Eurasia Group
analyst, Federico Santi, said.
"They also share little in the way of ideology and have
fundamentally different positions on many issues the next
government will have to face, from fiscal policy, to labour
regulation and education."
Spain is also under pressure to present a new budget plan
for 2017 to Brussels to guarantee it can meet public deficit
targets for next year, and Rajoy said on Wednesday his
government planned to present a proposal in the coming days.
Spain's main stock market, which opened a touch
lower, has fallen nearly 4 percent this year, outperforming
slightly the euro-wide STOXX 600 which has lost about 6.5
percent of its value.
