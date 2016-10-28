LONDON Oct 28 Euro zone government bond yields rose to their highest levels for months on Friday in anticipation of a slew of economic data expected to inform inflation and monetary policy expectations.

Strong UK economic growth data on Thursday prompted a global bond sell-off as they reduced expectations for a rate cut when the Bank of England meets next week.

This played into overarching market sentiment that central banks worldwide are stepping back from the aggressive stimulus measures of recent years, and pushed up bond yields in the U.S. and Europe to their highest levels since before Britain's Brexit referendum in June.

With Spain meeting growth expectations and the U.S. due to release gross domestic product data later on Friday, investors will be looking for clues on the direction the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will take in the coming months.

"Speculation about tapering in Europe is increasing with inflation expectations improving, and the concern is that central banks will hit the brakes on stimulus - especially the ECB," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

"The U.S. data release is a very important one, as a good number could increase expectations for a rate hike in December."

Spain's economy expanded by 0.7 percent in the July to September period on a quarterly basis, in line with economists' forecasts.

Steadily improving growth and inflation prospects in the euro zone have added to market expectations that the European Central Bank will slow down the scale of its asset purchases.

Having hit a post-Brexit vote high on Thursday, the benchmark 10-year German Bund yield rose 4 basis points in early trades to 0.22 percent on Friday, its highest level since early May.

It retreated as the session wore on to 0.19 percent by 0800 GMT, a touch higher on the day.

In addition, the difference between Germany's two-year and 10-year borrowing costs hit its highest level since February, and the spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields was at its widest since early June.

"Bunds not only sold off during the last days, curves have also steepened substantially," said Citi analyst Michael Spies. "We believe that curves can steepen even further in the medium term, mainly due to December ECB QE expectations."

Longer-dated bonds tend to be more vulnerable to prospects of monetary tightening.

SUPPLY PRESSURES

Italy was a notable underperformer on the day, its 10-year government bond yields hitting their highest level since February as an imminent 8.5 billion euro sale of bonds weighed on the lower-rated euro zone countries, alongside broader concerns over central bank policy.

Yields tend to rise ahead of a major bond sale as investors make room for the new supply.

The yield on Italy's 10-year benchmark bond consequently rose 3 bps to 1.64 percent, its highest level since February.

Italy was also this week forced to defend its rule-breaking 2017 budget to the European Commission, saying that Europe's migrant crisis, post-earthquake reconstruction and lower-than-expected growth were to blame.

The spread between Italian and Spanish government bond yields is the widest it has been since December 2014, with concerns about a looming referendum on reform of the Italian Senate weighing on sentiment. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)