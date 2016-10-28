LONDON Oct 28 Euro zone government bond yields
rose to their highest levels for months on Friday in
anticipation of a slew of economic data expected to inform
inflation and monetary policy expectations.
Strong UK economic growth data on Thursday prompted a global
bond sell-off as they reduced expectations for a rate cut when
the Bank of England meets next week.
This played into overarching market sentiment that central
banks worldwide are stepping back from the aggressive stimulus
measures of recent years, and pushed up bond yields in the U.S.
and Europe to their highest levels since before Britain's Brexit
referendum in June.
With Spain meeting growth expectations and the
U.S. due to release gross domestic product data later on Friday,
investors will be looking for clues on the direction the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will take in the
coming months.
"Speculation about tapering in Europe is increasing with
inflation expectations improving, and the concern is that
central banks will hit the brakes on stimulus - especially the
ECB," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.
"The U.S. data release is a very important one, as a good
number could increase expectations for a rate hike in December."
Spain's economy expanded by 0.7 percent in the July to
September period on a quarterly basis, in line with economists'
forecasts.
Steadily improving growth and inflation prospects in the
euro zone have added to market expectations that the European
Central Bank will slow down the scale of its asset purchases.
Having hit a post-Brexit vote high on Thursday, the
benchmark 10-year German Bund yield rose 4 basis points in early
trades to 0.22 percent on Friday, its highest level since early
May.
It retreated as the session wore on to 0.19 percent by 0800
GMT, a touch higher on the day.
In addition, the difference between Germany's two-year and
10-year borrowing costs hit its highest level since February,
and the spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields was at its
widest since early June.
"Bunds not only sold off during the last days, curves have
also steepened substantially," said Citi analyst Michael Spies.
"We believe that curves can steepen even further in the medium
term, mainly due to December ECB QE expectations."
Longer-dated bonds tend to be more vulnerable to prospects
of monetary tightening.
SUPPLY PRESSURES
Italy was a notable underperformer on the day, its 10-year
government bond yields hitting their highest level since
February as an imminent 8.5 billion euro sale of bonds weighed
on the lower-rated euro zone countries, alongside broader
concerns over central bank policy.
Yields tend to rise ahead of a major bond sale as investors
make room for the new supply.
The yield on Italy's 10-year benchmark bond consequently
rose 3 bps to 1.64 percent, its highest level since February.
Italy was also this week forced to defend its rule-breaking
2017 budget to the European Commission, saying that Europe's
migrant crisis, post-earthquake reconstruction and
lower-than-expected growth were to blame.
The spread between Italian and Spanish government bond
yields is the widest it has been since December 2014, with
concerns about a looming referendum on reform of the Italian
Senate weighing on sentiment.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)